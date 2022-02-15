Longboat Key Garden Club celebrates Valentine's Day with a toast

It's easy to feel the love on Longboat Key, but members of the Longboat Key Garden Club put in the effort to make Valentine's Day even more special for their members.

The club brought back its annual toast, which was put on hold in 2021. This year, lovebirds made their way, bundled up against the bay breeze, to Bayfront Park rather than the Bay Isles Beach Club. A scene straight from a rom-com greeted them, with pink and red desserts arranged on heart-shaped plates, flowers on the picnic tables and chocolate galore.

Despite the chilly evening, several couples and singles stayed to watch the sunset. The "cutest couple" of the LBKGC, Mr. and Mrs. Valentine Frank and Kathy Garcia, had brought the setup and tied down the tablecloths for the toast. Akiem Esdaile, a guitarist who plays at many LBKGC events, provided a groovy soundtrack for the evening.