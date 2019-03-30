 Skip to main content
Ringling College of Art and Design President Larry Thompson, John Barnott and Warren Simonds

Longboat Key Foundation tees off inaugural golf tournament

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019

Ringling College of Art and Design President Larry Thompson, John Barnott and Warren Simonds

Elaine Dabney, Pam Snauwert, Sharon Ritchey and Julia Fosson

Buddy Golden and Fred Lewis

More than 90 golfers participated in the inaugural tournament.

Mario Summa and Tom Drugan

Bud Fulkerson and Rick Russell

Alice DeSouza and Curt Little

Dave Grossman and Steve Golia

More than 90 golfers participated in the inaugural tournament.

Brad Crossan and Dusty Anglin

The tournament, which took place on the Harbourside Golf Course on March 30, will benefit the foundation's general fund.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The Longboat Key Foundation golf tournament was on par.

On March 30, 96 golfers teed off for the inaugural tournament on the Harbourside Golf Course of the Longboat Key Club.

The tournament will benefit the foundation’s general fund, which supports various projects on Longboat Key that enhance the quality of life for residents.

Such projects the foundation has supported are the Center for Healthy Living and the Arts, Culture and Education Center, along with hosting a fundraiser to generate a hospitality scholarship for college students.

When the tournament was over, players gathered for an awards ceremony where the winners were announced.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

