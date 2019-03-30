Longboat Key Foundation tees off inaugural golf tournament

The Longboat Key Foundation golf tournament was on par.

On March 30, 96 golfers teed off for the inaugural tournament on the Harbourside Golf Course of the Longboat Key Club.

The tournament will benefit the foundation’s general fund, which supports various projects on Longboat Key that enhance the quality of life for residents.

Such projects the foundation has supported are the Center for Healthy Living and the Arts, Culture and Education Center, along with hosting a fundraiser to generate a hospitality scholarship for college students.

When the tournament was over, players gathered for an awards ceremony where the winners were announced.