Longboat Key firefighters tee off first golf classic



The first Longboat Key Firefighters Association Golf Classic was a hole in one.

About 85 people participated in the first event on Nov. 18. Association President Bryan Carr said they had a great turnout and plans to do the event again next year.

“As long as the reception is good, we’ll keep on,” he said.

The event included a round of golf followed by a buffet lunch and awards ceremony.

The event benefited the Longboat Key Firefighter Association, which began in 2014. The association members started with minor things, like a CPR program, but now they want to expand their efforts and create a scholarship fund for those who want to become firefighters, EMTs or paramedics.