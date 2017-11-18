 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Longboat Key Fire Rescue Chief Paul Dezzi, Longboat Key Firefighters Association President Bryan Carr and Deputy Chief Sandi Drake

Longboat Key firefighters tee off first golf classic

Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017 |

Longboat Key Fire Rescue Chief Paul Dezzi, Longboat Key Firefighters Association President Bryan Carr and Deputy Chief Sandi Drake

Buy this Photo
William Trujillo, Matt Taylor, Will Melendez, Bryan Carr and Jose Rivera

Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017 |

William Trujillo, Matt Taylor, Will Melendez, Bryan Carr and Jose Rivera

Buy this Photo
Rusty Bonynge, Zach Bonynge, Joe Buncik and Raymond Rogers

Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017 |

Rusty Bonynge, Zach Bonynge, Joe Buncik and Raymond Rogers

Buy this Photo
Will Robinson, Bill Slade and Jack Brill

Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017 |

Will Robinson, Bill Slade and Jack Brill

Buy this Photo
Commissioner Jim Brown, Ken Marsh, Mayor Terry Gans and former mayor Jack Duncan

Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017 |

Commissioner Jim Brown, Ken Marsh, Mayor Terry Gans and former mayor Jack Duncan

Buy this Photo
Whitney Rivera and Diane Bartlett

Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017 |

Whitney Rivera and Diane Bartlett

Buy this Photo
Zach Schield, Brian Kolesa, Missina Cutting and Abby Kolesa

Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017 |

Zach Schield, Brian Kolesa, Missina Cutting and Abby Kolesa

Buy this Photo
Loren Lysen and Ned Pike

Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017 |

Loren Lysen and Ned Pike

Buy this Photo
Melissa Rivera and Joanna Ellwood

Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017 |

Melissa Rivera and Joanna Ellwood

Buy this Photo
Charles Savidge, Jennifer Bartlett, K.C. Bartlett and Jessica Savidge

Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017 |

Charles Savidge, Jennifer Bartlett, K.C. Bartlett and Jessica Savidge

Buy this Photo
Dean Scheid and Barnaby Ross

Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017 |

Dean Scheid and Barnaby Ross

Buy this Photo
Dawn and Keith Tanner

Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017 |

Dawn and Keith Tanner

Buy this Photo
Share
About 85 golfers participated in the event on Nov. 18.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor


The first Longboat Key Firefighters Association Golf Classic was a hole in one.

About 85 people participated in the first event on Nov. 18.  Association President Bryan Carr said they had a great turnout and plans to do the event again next year.

“As long as the reception is good, we’ll keep on,” he said.

The event included a round of golf followed by a buffet lunch and awards ceremony.

The event benefited the Longboat Key Firefighter Association, which began in 2014. The association members started with minor things, like a CPR program, but now they want to expand their efforts and create a scholarship fund for those who want to become firefighters, EMTs or paramedics.

Related Stories