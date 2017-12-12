 Skip to main content
Guest speakers Phil Compton and Lynn Nilssen and Longboat Key Democratic Club President Ken Marsh

Longboat Key Democrats learn about climate change

Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017 |

Guest speakers Phil Compton and Lynn Nilssen and Longboat Key Democratic Club President Ken Marsh

Mort Tarter and Wade Matthews

Mort Tarter and Wade Matthews

Arlene Skversky and Slade and Susan Cargill

Arlene Skversky and Slade and Susan Cargill

Frank Burke and Murray Blueglass

Frank Burke and Murray Blueglass

Lucie and David Lapovsky

Lucie and David Lapovsky

Treasurer of the Sarasota County Democratic Party Barbara Katz and Chairwoman of the Sarasota County Democratic Party JoAnne Devries

Treasurer of the Sarasota County Democratic Party Barbara Katz and Chairwoman of the Sarasota County Democratic Party JoAnne Devries

June Ansorge and Evans Tilles

June Ansorge and Evans Tilles

Ed Sabol, Alan Sprintz and Thalia Dorwick

Ed Sabol, Alan Sprintz and Thalia Dorwick

Florida House of Representatives candidate Margaret Good and Susan Walters

Florida House of Representatives candidate Margaret Good and Susan Walters

Lois Barson and Andy Maass

Lois Barson and Andy Maass

Representatives from the Sierra Club shared information on the Sarasota Ready for 100 Campaign.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The Longboat Key Democratic Club learned about climate change Dec. 12.

At the group's December meeting, Phil Compton and Lynn Nilssen of the Sierra Club presented on climate change and the Sarasota Ready for 100 Campaign.

The campaign has a mission of getting cities to commit to using 100% renewable energy. In June 2017, the Sarasota Commission passed a resolution that establishes a 100% energy target for 2030 for municipal operations.

