Longboat Key Democrats learn about climate change

The Longboat Key Democratic Club learned about climate change Dec. 12.

At the group's December meeting, Phil Compton and Lynn Nilssen of the Sierra Club presented on climate change and the Sarasota Ready for 100 Campaign.

The campaign has a mission of getting cities to commit to using 100% renewable energy. In June 2017, the Sarasota Commission passed a resolution that establishes a 100% energy target for 2030 for municipal operations.