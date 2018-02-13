 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Longboat Key Fire Rescue Chief Paul Dezzi, Mayor Terry Gans, Democratic Club Vice President Arlene Skversky and Town Manager Tom Harmer

Town officials speak to Longboat Key Democrats

Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018 |

Longboat Key Fire Rescue Chief Paul Dezzi, Mayor Terry Gans, Democratic Club Vice President Arlene Skversky and Town Manager Tom Harmer

Buy this Photo
Giles and Becky VanderBogert and Bob and Linda Hanson

Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018 |

Giles and Becky VanderBogert and Bob and Linda Hanson

Buy this Photo
Slade and Susan Cargill

Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018 |

Slade and Susan Cargill

Buy this Photo
Lois Barson and Andy Maass

Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018 |

Lois Barson and Andy Maass

Buy this Photo
Mort Tarter and Ed Sabol

Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018 |

Mort Tarter and Ed Sabol

Buy this Photo
Kay and Frank Burke

Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018 |

Kay and Frank Burke

Buy this Photo
Arlene Skversky, Murray Blueglass and Roz Goldberg

Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018 |

Arlene Skversky, Murray Blueglass and Roz Goldberg

Buy this Photo
Ann Roth and Kathleen Osborne

Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018 |

Ann Roth and Kathleen Osborne

Buy this Photo
David Lapovsky and Frank Rothschild

Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018 |

David Lapovsky and Frank Rothschild

Buy this Photo
Judy and John Culbreth

Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018 |

Judy and John Culbreth

Buy this Photo
Share
Mayor Terry Gans, Town Manager Tom Harmer and Fire Chief Paul Dezzi updated members on the state of the town Feb. 13.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The Longboat Key Democratic Club is all caught up on the state of the town.

On Feb. 13, Town Manager Tom Harmer, Mayor Terry Gans and Fire Chief Paul Dezzi spoke to club members about town updates and the March 20 elections. The group also addressed the proposed town charter updates and potential fire station improvements.

Fire station improvements could include the renovation of the north station with improved sleeping and bathroom facilities and a new generator. Potential renovations at the south fire station include the addition of 1,300 square feet of space.

Attendees were also given fliers reminding them that voter registration for the March 20 election closes Feb. 20. 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

See All Articles by Katie

Related Stories

Advertisement