Town officials speak to Longboat Key Democrats

The Longboat Key Democratic Club is all caught up on the state of the town.

On Feb. 13, Town Manager Tom Harmer, Mayor Terry Gans and Fire Chief Paul Dezzi spoke to club members about town updates and the March 20 elections. The group also addressed the proposed town charter updates and potential fire station improvements.

Fire station improvements could include the renovation of the north station with improved sleeping and bathroom facilities and a new generator. Potential renovations at the south fire station include the addition of 1,300 square feet of space.

Attendees were also given fliers reminding them that voter registration for the March 20 election closes Feb. 20.