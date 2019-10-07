 Skip to main content
Dale Anderson speaks to the crowd.

Longboat Key Democratic Club meets for first time this season

Monday, Oct. 7, 2019

Dale Anderson speaks to the crowd.

Becky VanderBogert, who organized the event, and club President Ken Marsh.

Becky VanderBogert, who organized the event, and club President Ken Marsh.

Giles and Becky VanderBogert.

David and Lucie Lapovsky.

Becky VanderBogert watches Dale Anderson's presentation.

Arlene Skversky and Ruth Maass.

Bob and Karen Gary, Jayne Meth and Susan and Dan Juda.

Lucie Lapovsky fills out a Q&A form for the session.

Carol Kesler shares her experience of reaching out to new people in her community.

Ed Sabol and David Lapovsky.

Ken Marsh and Dale Anderson.

Janet Andres, Arlene Skversky and Jinny Johnson.

Ken Marsh leads the club in the Pledge of Allegiance.

The club has a new meeting location at the Sarasota Yacht Club.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

The Longboat Key Democratic Club met for its first meeting of the season on Oct. 4. 

At a new meeting location, the Sarasota Yacht Club, the group heard from Dale Anderson on House Resolution 1 and its attempts to expand voter rights and limit private donor money in politics. Anderson is a physician who has presented locally on various political topics. 

“He models what it means to be an active citizen,” said Becky VanderBogert. 

After Anderson’s presentation, the group discussed how to get out the vote in the upcoming election season and listened to Anderson answer their questions in a Q&A session. 

The Longboat Key Democratic Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. every first Tuesday of the month at the Sarasota Yacht Club for the upcoming season. 

