Longboat Key Democratic Club meets for first time this season

The Longboat Key Democratic Club met for its first meeting of the season on Oct. 4.

At a new meeting location, the Sarasota Yacht Club, the group heard from Dale Anderson on House Resolution 1 and its attempts to expand voter rights and limit private donor money in politics. Anderson is a physician who has presented locally on various political topics.

“He models what it means to be an active citizen,” said Becky VanderBogert.

After Anderson’s presentation, the group discussed how to get out the vote in the upcoming election season and listened to Anderson answer their questions in a Q&A session.

The Longboat Key Democratic Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. every first Tuesday of the month at the Sarasota Yacht Club for the upcoming season.