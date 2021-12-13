Longboat Key Democratic Club meets for December lunch

The last meeting of the year for the Longboat Key Democratic Club was a family affair. Siblings and children attended the meeting alongside regular members for their final meeting of 2021 on Dec. 7.

The speaker was Dale Anderson, a physician who is the president of the Unitarian Universalist Church in Sarasota and has an interest in studying fascism. He spoke about the "conservative dilemma," which he said is the tension of the elite party that is facing growing enfranchisement and a threat to their hold on power.

Outside of their regular meetings, a contingent of members from the Democratic Club and Republican Club of Longboat Key are meeting to discuss differences and work through them. The clubs will hold a panel at the Republican Club meeting on Dec. 14.

At their next regular club meeting, the Democratic Club will hear from Margaret Good about the importance of voter registration. That meeting will be on Jan. 4.