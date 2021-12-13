 Skip to main content
Andy Maass checks attendees in to the event.

Longboat Key Democratic Club meets for December lunch

Andy Maass checks attendees in to the event.

Father-daughter duo Mort and Stacy Tarter

Father-daughter duo Mort and Stacy Tarter

Sue Boorstein and Holly Barrett

Sue Boorstein and Holly Barrett

Andy Maass and Becky van der Bogert

Andy Maass and Becky van der Bogert

Linda and Steve Jackson

Linda and Steve Jackson

Lois Barson and Andrea Zucker

Lois Barson and Andrea Zucker

Giles and Ed van der Bogert

Giles and Ed van der Bogert

Maria Puszkar and Cheryl Berman

Maria Puszkar and Cheryl Berman

Arlene Skversky, Eileen Raffo and Paul Skversky

Arlene Skversky, Eileen Raffo and Paul Skversky

Speaker Dale Anderson and club President Ed Sabol

Speaker Dale Anderson and club President Ed Sabol

Lucie Lapovsky and Heddy Sabol

Lucie Lapovsky and Heddy Sabol

Attendees had lunch, then listened to Dale Anderson's presentation.

Attendees had lunch, then listened to Dale Anderson's presentation.

The club met for one last time in 2021 before breaking until the new year.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

The last meeting of the year for the Longboat Key Democratic Club was a family affair. Siblings and children attended the meeting alongside regular members for their final meeting of 2021 on Dec. 7.

The speaker was Dale Anderson, a physician who is the president of the Unitarian Universalist Church in Sarasota and has an interest in studying fascism. He spoke about the "conservative dilemma," which he said is the tension of the elite party that is facing growing enfranchisement and a threat to their hold on power. 

Outside of their regular meetings, a contingent of members from the Democratic Club and Republican Club of Longboat Key are meeting to discuss differences and work through them. The clubs will hold a panel at the Republican Club meeting on Dec. 14.

At their next regular club meeting, the Democratic Club will hear from Margaret Good about the importance of voter registration. That meeting will be on Jan. 4. 

