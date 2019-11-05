Longboat Key Democratic Club gathers for November meeting

The Democratic Club of Longboat Key held its November meeting on Nov. 5, which was an off-year election day in other states.

The club’s second meeting of the year had more attendees than those in charge were planning for, and overflow seating had to be added at the Sarasota Yacht Club. Wendell Porter, a senior lecturer and undergraduate adviser in the Agricultural and Biological Engineering Department at the University of Florida spoke on climate change and energy.

“You name it, if it’s got a piece of energy attached to it I’ve probably looked at it,” Porter said.

He went on to discuss his background as an engineer and his work at the University of Florida in renewable energy system before going into projected sea level rise and how Florida will be affected by the current projections.

Attendees ate lunch together after the presentation before a Q&A with Porter. The club’s next meeting will be 11:30 on Dec. 3 at the Sarasota Yacht Club.