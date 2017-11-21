Longboat Key congregations celebrate Thanksgiving

The Rev. Bill Friederich understands that in a time such as now, fear and anger have taken a stronghold in society.

He told the 450 people at the 37th Annual Thanksgiving Interfaith Service that with economic instability and terrorism threats, among other hardships throughout the world, now was the time to make gratitude a lifelong commitment.

He called on the present congregants to make the gratitude celebrated on Thanksgiving more of a passion than a day-long celebration.

“Thanksgiving is not just a holiday,” he said. “It can be a way of life if we chose, but there is one obstacle, and that obstacle is us.”

This gratitude began with congregants donating money to this year’s offering, which will be going to Church World Service for hurricane relief.

Friederich, along with seven other clergy members, led the annual interfaith service on Nov. 21 at Christ Church of Longboat Key. The service concluded with refreshments and mingling in Christ Church’s fellowship hall.