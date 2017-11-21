 Skip to main content
The Rev. Eric Scanlan, Monsignor Gerry Finegan, the Rev. David Danner, Rabbi Stephen Sniderman, the Rev. Norm Pritchard, MiMi Horwitz, the Rev. Bill Friederich and the Rev. Kenneth Blyth

Longboat Key congregations celebrate Thanksgiving

The Rev. Norm Pritchard welcomes congregants to the 37th annual Thanksgiving Interfaith Service.

The interfaith choir sang throughout the interfaith service.

Judy Marsh and Vivian Chester

Bob VanIten, Marie Watts and Bill Beckmeyer

An interfaith choir with members from different congregations and the clergy members lead the service.

Monsignor Gerry Finegan of St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Catholic Church reads the scripture during the interfaith service.

Anne Kelley and Esther Cook

Liz Yerkes and Terry and Nancy Hart

Ruth Meyes and Harold and Sherrie Erisman

The Rev. Kenneth Blyth, Rabbi Stephen Sniderman and the Rev. Norm Pritchard sing the benediction song.

Alexa Masano with grandparents Tom and Sue Reese

The Rev. Bill Friederich of Longboat Island Chapel gave this year’s message.

Tom Vitro and Alma Cockerham

Connie Hilwig and Patty Buck

Mary Ellen Taggart and Lorena Hayes

Kit Torchia and Niki Muller

Ada Levy, Josie Rivera and Gloria Long

Marlene Mather, Pat Henry and Midge Pescatello

Members from the six local congregations gathered Nov. 21 for the 37th annual Thanksgiving Interfaith Service.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The Rev. Bill Friederich understands that in a time such as now, fear and anger have taken a stronghold in society.

He told the 450 people at the 37th Annual Thanksgiving Interfaith Service that with economic instability and terrorism threats, among other hardships throughout the world, now was the time to make gratitude a lifelong commitment.

He called on the present congregants to make the gratitude celebrated on Thanksgiving more of a passion than a day-long celebration.

“Thanksgiving is not just a holiday,” he said. “It can be a way of life if we chose, but there is one obstacle, and that obstacle is us.”

This gratitude began with congregants donating money to this year’s offering, which will be going to Church World Service for hurricane relief.

Friederich, along with seven other clergy members, led the annual interfaith service on Nov. 21 at Christ Church of Longboat Key. The service concluded with refreshments and mingling in Christ Church’s fellowship hall.

