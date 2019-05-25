 Skip to main content
Kyle and Jill McGrath and Cheryl and George Press

Longboat Key Club serves up Memorial Day barbecue

John and Michael Tendall

Spencer Walsh, Emerson Walsh, Kase Perry, Kelsey Perry, Carter Perry, Laura Beth Walsh and Rhett Walsh

Red, white and blue flowers decorated the tables.

David and Fran Nitschke and Nancy and Richard Sneed

Sandy Schonhoff; Jana, Camila, Carter and David Wood; and Terry Schonhoff

Larry Ziff and Stephen Powell

Red, white and blue whoopie pies were one of the desserts guests could choose from.

Debbie White and Sally Tubbs

Nancy McNamara and Carole Wennik

Molly Dillon takes a shot during a game of corn hole.

The Little Z Band played during the party.

Sawyer and Gavin Germain were all smiles, but Emily Germain couldn't be torn away from her bubbles.

Fran Blun and Hadi Aschla

Guests gathered for music, food and games along the resort's beach.
by: Brynn Mechem Staff Writer

Bubbles were blown, games were won and hot dogs were eaten as the The Resort at Longboat Key Club hosted a Memorial Day barbecue Saturday. 

More than 150 patrons chowed down on hamburgers, hot dogs and red, white and blue desserts while The Little Z Band played the classics. 

After dinner, guests young and old played corn hole and blew bubbles. Some guests even donned red, white and blue headbands, visors and dresses in honor of the holiday weekend. 

