Longboat Key Club serves up Memorial Day barbecue

Bubbles were blown, games were won and hot dogs were eaten as the The Resort at Longboat Key Club hosted a Memorial Day barbecue Saturday.

More than 150 patrons chowed down on hamburgers, hot dogs and red, white and blue desserts while The Little Z Band played the classics.

After dinner, guests young and old played corn hole and blew bubbles. Some guests even donned red, white and blue headbands, visors and dresses in honor of the holiday weekend.