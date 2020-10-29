Longboat Key Club organizes Cancer Awareness Day

Pops of pink dotted the courts of the Tennis Gardens at the Longboat Key Club on Oct. 28.

Director of tennis Briana Harris Francois organized a Cancer Awareness Day at the club at the end of October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The event was to bring awareness to all types of cancer, because so many know someone or are personally affected by the disease, Harris Francois noted, but members were asked to come dressed in pink.

Doubles foursomes put on their brightest outfits and spent the morning on the courts.

In the past there have sometimes been events at the Key Club for the occasion, but due to the coronavirus pandemic there wasn't one this year. As this is Harris Francois' first October as the club's director of tennis, she wanted to get a tradition started, and plans on hosting an event next year.