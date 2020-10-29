 Skip to main content
Photo courtesy of Briana Harris Francois.

Longboat Key Club organizes Cancer Awareness Day

Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 |

Katelinn Wurm, Gloria Biberman and Judy Koslowski. Photo courtesy of Briana Harris Francois.

Bonnie Wilder, Gail Barzman, Marie Watts and Diana Emrich-Cable. Photo courtesy of Briana Harris Francois.

Joyce Welch, Pat Anderson, Isabella Paspa and Marlis Carter. Photo courtesy of Briana Harris Francois.

Cheryl Viera, Laura Mutz, Lynn Rosen and Amy Lidsky. Photo courtesy of Briana Harris Francois.

Ronda Manasse, Bobbie Banan, Joyce Hicks and Marion Levine. Photo courtesy of Briana Harris Francois.

Lisa Gordon, Kerry Gorman, Kathleen Grogan and Teresa Simmons. Photo courtesy of Briana Harris Francois.

Lynne Cosler, Jennifer Esposito, Susan Pluss and Ann Laurie Fangue. Photo courtesy of Briana Harris Francois.

Julie McGue, Linda Goldsmith, Prukash Maraj, Lucy Harris and Alice Wilkenson. Photo courtesy of Briana Harris Francois.

Members were asked to dress in pink on Oct. 28.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

Pops of pink dotted the courts of the Tennis Gardens at the Longboat Key Club on Oct. 28. 

Director of tennis Briana Harris Francois organized a Cancer Awareness Day at the club at the end of October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The event was to bring awareness to all types of cancer, because so many know someone or are personally affected by the disease, Harris Francois noted, but members were asked to come dressed in pink. 

Doubles foursomes put on their brightest outfits and spent the morning on the courts. 

In the past there have sometimes been events at the Key Club for the occasion, but due to the coronavirus pandemic there wasn't one this year. As this is Harris Francois' first October as the club's director of tennis, she wanted to get a tradition started, and plans on hosting an event next year. 

