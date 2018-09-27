Longboat Key Club members dance it out

Longboat Key Club members took it one step at a time Sept. 27.

On Thursday evening, about 70 members dressed in their best western attire for a Nashville Nights event.

The event started out with appetizers and cocktails followed by dinner and dancing. But it wasn’t just any kind of dancing. A DJ from White Buffalo Saloon was on site at the Harbourside Ballroom to teach attendees the line dancing ways.

First up, attendees learned a line dance to “Save A Horse (Ride A Cowboy)” by Big & Rich. The 32-count dance got them warmed up for the next tune, which was “Little White Church” by Little Big Town.