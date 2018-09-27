 Skip to main content
Toulla and Bill Zwick and Kyle Mitchell

Longboat Key Club members dance it out

Thursday, Sep. 27, 2018

Diane Gans, Cecy Siegler and Amy Lidsky

Attendees learn a line dance to “Save A Horse (Ride A Cowboy).”

Lori Carey, Larry Leszczynski, Tina Gelmisi and Matt Septeowski

Bill Beckmeyer and Marie Watts

Joyce Welch is all smiles as she line dances to “Save A Horse (Ride A Cowboy).”

Larry and Lorraine Ziff

Dancers learn the steps to a line dance for “Save A Horse (Ride A Cowboy)” by Big & Rich.

Jean and Jim Zakovec and Don and Jo Ann Burhart

Dancers learn the steps to a line dance for “Save A Horse (Ride A Cowboy)” by Big & Rich.

Marcia Gutridge, Michael Tendall and Debbie Dean

Ellen Wells and Joan Breiner

Carl and Charlotte Troiano and Fred and Donna Mabich

Joyce Welch and Leslie Dzialo

Cara Callahan and Carolyn Donnelly

About 70 Longboat Key Club members attended the event.

On Sept. 27, about 70 members gathered for dinner and line dancing lessons courtesy of White Buffalo Saloon.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Longboat Key Club members took it one step at a time Sept. 27.

On Thursday evening, about 70 members dressed in their best western attire for a Nashville Nights event.

The event started out with appetizers and cocktails followed by dinner and dancing. But it wasn’t just any kind of dancing. A DJ from White Buffalo Saloon was on site at the Harbourside Ballroom to teach attendees the line dancing ways.

First up, attendees learned a line dance to “Save A Horse (Ride A Cowboy)” by Big & Rich. The 32-count dance got them warmed up for the next tune, which was “Little White Church” by Little Big Town.

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

