Charlee Johnson

Longboat Key Club hops into Easter

Sunday, Apr. 21, 2019 |

Max Stein and the Easter Bunny

Sunday, Apr. 21, 2019 |

Addison Lemke makes an Easter craft.

Sunday, Apr. 21, 2019 |

Mary, Isa and Jen Rammes

Sunday, Apr. 21, 2019 |

Corey and Kylie Carangelo, Ann Fiore and Carson, Mia and Melissa Carangelo

Sunday, Apr. 21, 2019 |

Aria Cupp, Joe McElmeel and Olivia Cupp

Sunday, Apr. 21, 2019 |

Finley Cullen, 18 months

Sunday, Apr. 21, 2019 |

Bridget Baade, Renee Balogh and Hadleigh Baade

Sunday, Apr. 21, 2019 |

Briella and Brady Teixeira

Sunday, Apr. 21, 2019 |

Ellie Wise

Sunday, Apr. 21, 2019 |

Wren Havender fills her basket with eggs.

Sunday, Apr. 21, 2019 |

Finley Cullen, 18 months, fills her basket with eggs.

Sunday, Apr. 21, 2019 |

Jack Shyjan, 6, searches for Easter eggs.

Sunday, Apr. 21, 2019 |

Rory Cullen, 4, searches for Easter eggs in the hay.

Sunday, Apr. 21, 2019 |

Isa Rammes searches in the hay for Easter eggs.

Sunday, Apr. 21, 2019 |

On Easter morning, the club hosted its annual Easter egg hunt and celebration.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Families at the Resort at Longboat Key Club on Sunday were hatching Easter memories.

On Easter morning, club members and guests gathered on the islandside lawn for breakfast, crafts, games and of course, the much anticipated egg hunt.

As the clock struck 10 a.m., chaos ensued as the hunts began. The kids were separated into three age groups and searched through piles of hay for the colorful eggs. About five minutes later, nearly all the eggs had been found and placed in various Easter baskets.

In addition to all the festivities, the Easter Bunny made a visit to the celebration and posed for photos with the families.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

