Longboat Key Club hops into Easter

Families at the Resort at Longboat Key Club on Sunday were hatching Easter memories.

On Easter morning, club members and guests gathered on the islandside lawn for breakfast, crafts, games and of course, the much anticipated egg hunt.

As the clock struck 10 a.m., chaos ensued as the hunts began. The kids were separated into three age groups and searched through piles of hay for the colorful eggs. About five minutes later, nearly all the eggs had been found and placed in various Easter baskets.

In addition to all the festivities, the Easter Bunny made a visit to the celebration and posed for photos with the families.