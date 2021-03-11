Longboat Key Club golfers get in an essential round

On March 11, groups of doctors, construction workers and police officers set out for a round of golf.

Or so it seemed. In actuality, the hardworking golfers were the members and guests of the Longboat Key Club, out for a themed round of golf. Director of Golf Terry O'Hara set the event's theme as "Essential workers," so foursomes showed up in variations on themes of grocery store employees, doctors, nurses and other groups that have kept society running during the pandemic.

Club golfers and their guests met at the Harbourside Golf Course for a boxed breakfast before hitting the links. O'Hara directed a helicopter ball drop, the winners of which won a new three-iron. After every golfer finished their round, the women met again for lunch before parting ways.