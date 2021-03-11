 Skip to main content
The day started with a helicopter ball drop.

Longboat Key Club golfers get in an essential round

Debbie Karlin and Joanne D'Alessio

Terry O'Hara explains the rundown of the day.

Sandy Fulkerson, Chris Hersberger, Margo Bischof and Ronee Gritzinger

Lisa Foster, Barb Brackett, Heoise Kihnke and Mary Cotterall

Joann Stein, Jan Holeston, Marcie Caplan and Karen Billings

Ann Quackenbush and Jan Van Iten

Jan Van Iten takes a swing to start her round of golf.

Diane Herndon, Tamara Blowers, Lesli Hopping and Joan Roehr

Golfers dressed up as essential workers for the most recent member-guest day at the club.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

On March 11, groups of doctors, construction workers and police officers set out for a round of golf. 

Or so it seemed. In actuality, the hardworking golfers were the members and guests of the Longboat Key Club, out for a themed round of golf. Director of Golf Terry O'Hara set the event's theme as "Essential workers," so foursomes showed up in variations on themes of grocery store employees, doctors, nurses and other groups that have kept society running during the pandemic. 

Club golfers and their guests met at the Harbourside Golf Course for a boxed breakfast before hitting the links. O'Hara directed a helicopter ball drop, the winners of which won a new three-iron. After every golfer finished their round, the women met again for lunch before parting ways. 

