Longboat Key Club brews night of blues

Members of the Longboat Key Club didn’t let potential rain dampen their moods.

About 190 members gathered for Blues and Brews on April 7, but with impending bad weather, the event was moved from the Harbourside Lawn to the Harbourside Ballroom.

As guests arrived, they sipped on local craft beer and enjoyed tastes from the bourbon bar before enjoying a barbecue dinner.

The band Skyway performed live blues music for the crowd as well.