 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Gordon Cooper and Marcia and Kevin Dolan

Longboat Key Club brews night of blues

Saturday, Apr. 7, 2018 |

Gordon Cooper and Marcia and Kevin Dolan

Buy this Photo
Joy Cassens, Holly Frey and Jeannie Schuelke

Saturday, Apr. 7, 2018 |

Joy Cassens, Holly Frey and Jeannie Schuelke

Buy this Photo
David and Molly Conger, Tracee Murphy and Grant Castilow

Saturday, Apr. 7, 2018 |

David and Molly Conger, Tracee Murphy and Grant Castilow

Buy this Photo
Audrey Bear and Barbara Rosovsky

Saturday, Apr. 7, 2018 |

Audrey Bear and Barbara Rosovsky

Buy this Photo
Susan Studebaker, Shary Price and Brenda Neroni

Saturday, Apr. 7, 2018 |

Susan Studebaker, Shary Price and Brenda Neroni

Buy this Photo
Nancy Goudy, Jennifer Cooper, Commissioner Ken Schneier and Cynthia Craig

Saturday, Apr. 7, 2018 |

Nancy Goudy, Jennifer Cooper, Commissioner Ken Schneier and Cynthia Craig

Buy this Photo
Steve and Carolyn Donnelly and Macy and Lucy Harris

Saturday, Apr. 7, 2018 |

Steve and Carolyn Donnelly and Macy and Lucy Harris

Buy this Photo
Sylvia and Mahfouz El Shahawy and Tom and Jackie Kelly

Saturday, Apr. 7, 2018 |

Sylvia and Mahfouz El Shahawy and Tom and Jackie Kelly

Buy this Photo
Richard and Shary Price

Saturday, Apr. 7, 2018 |

Richard and Shary Price

Buy this Photo
Carita Failla and Diane Fried

Saturday, Apr. 7, 2018 |

Carita Failla and Diane Fried

Buy this Photo
Audrey Bear, Richard Perlman and Barbara Rosovsky

Saturday, Apr. 7, 2018 |

Audrey Bear, Richard Perlman and Barbara Rosovsky

Buy this Photo
Margaret Von Duerckhein, Val Gill and Christiane Liholm

Saturday, Apr. 7, 2018 |

Margaret Von Duerckhein, Val Gill and Christiane Liholm

Buy this Photo
Cliff Christenson, Dan Reskow, Pat Mellett and Norman Sandrip

Saturday, Apr. 7, 2018 |

Cliff Christenson, Dan Reskow, Pat Mellett and Norman Sandrip

Buy this Photo
Share
Club members enjoyed local craft beers, a bourbon bar and barbecue dishes along with live music April 7.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Members of the Longboat Key Club didn’t let potential rain dampen their moods.

About 190 members gathered for Blues and Brews on April 7, but with impending bad weather, the event was moved from the Harbourside Lawn to the Harbourside Ballroom.

As guests arrived, they sipped on local craft beer and enjoyed tastes from the bourbon bar before enjoying a barbecue dinner.

The band Skyway performed live blues music for the crowd as well.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

See All Articles by Katie

Related Stories

Advertisement