 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Father Robert Dziedziak of St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church and Chuck Sobieck. (Photos by Lesley Dwyer)

Longboat Key church transforms into a hofbrauhaus for Oktoberfest

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 |

Father Robert Dziedziak of St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church and Chuck Sobieck. (Photos by Lesley Dwyer)

Oktoberfest entertainer, Eric Zawalich.

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 |

Oktoberfest entertainer, Eric Zawalich.

Elaine Cichon and Susan DiNatale. DiNatale made the charcuterie board herself.

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 |

Elaine Cichon and Susan DiNatale. DiNatale made the charcuterie board herself.

Joey Bertucci makes pretzel appetizers.

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 |

Joey Bertucci makes pretzel appetizers.

Jack Mueller on coffee duty in the kitchen.

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 |

Jack Mueller on coffee duty in the kitchen.

Michael and Elaine Cichon dressed for the occasion.

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 |

Michael and Elaine Cichon dressed for the occasion.

Eleanor Karnell wearing a German apron.

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 |

Eleanor Karnell wearing a German apron.

Bob and Vanda Soper enjoying Oktoberfest.

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 |

Bob and Vanda Soper enjoying Oktoberfest.

Mary Ahern and Budee Jacobs toast to Oktoberfest.

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 |

Mary Ahern and Budee Jacobs toast to Oktoberfest.

Eric Zawalich moves through the crowd playing his accordion.

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 |

Eric Zawalich moves through the crowd playing his accordion.

Mary Golia and Maureen Watterson dress up for Oktoberfest.

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 |

Mary Golia and Maureen Watterson dress up for Oktoberfest.

The men gather around the bar: Jack Mueller and Chuck Sobieck.

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 |

The men gather around the bar: Jack Mueller and Chuck Sobieck.

Steve Golia, Chuck Sobieck and George Watterson

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 |

Steve Golia, Chuck Sobieck and George Watterson

Joann Sifuentes and Susan Udermann

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 |

Joann Sifuentes and Susan Udermann

Rick and Dorothy Williams

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 |

Rick and Dorothy Williams

Mona Mischi and Rochelle McKinney

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 |

Mona Mischi and Rochelle McKinney

Pretzel and German sausage appetizer baskets donated and made by Joey Bertucci.

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 |

Pretzel and German sausage appetizer baskets donated and made by Joey Bertucci.

Clancy Schueppert arrives in style.

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 |

Clancy Schueppert arrives in style.

Vonda Soper, Gayle Sobieck and Anne Winter

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 |

Vonda Soper, Gayle Sobieck and Anne Winter

Members of St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church enjoy Oktoberfest in Pick Hall.

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 |

Members of St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church enjoy Oktoberfest in Pick Hall.

Chuck Sobieck and Dan Bracciano decked out in lederhosen.

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 |

Chuck Sobieck and Dan Bracciano decked out in lederhosen.

Brenda Lee fills out raffle tickets.

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 |

Brenda Lee fills out raffle tickets.

Oktoberfest poster boards line a wall in Pick Hall.

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 |

Oktoberfest poster boards line a wall in Pick Hall.

A placemat and sides of mustard and cheese sauce wait for a pretzel.

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 |

A placemat and sides of mustard and cheese sauce wait for a pretzel.

Pick Hall transforms into a hofbrauhaus for Oktoberfest.

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 |

Pick Hall transforms into a hofbrauhaus for Oktoberfest.

Maureen Watterson, Mary Golia and Steve Golia

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 |

Maureen Watterson, Mary Golia and Steve Golia

Steins add a German flair to the tables.

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 |

Steins add a German flair to the tables.

Share
About 100 church members attended, many dressed in lederhosen.
by: Lesley Dwyer Staff Writer

Pick Hall at St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church looked like a hofbrauhaus Friday night. Steins decorated the tables, and members came dressed in their best lederhosen for the church’s second annual Oktoberfest. 

“Last year was probably the best party we’ve had here,” Chuck Sobieck said. 

About 100 church members attended. Not everyone dressed in the clothing of a traditional German, but everyone ate like one. 

Metz Culinary Management of New College of Florida catered the event. The menu included pork schnitzel with creamy dill sauce, sauteed sweet and sour cabbage, bratwurst with sauerkraut and apple strudel.  

Church member Joey Bertucci took care of the appetizers. He was busy in the kitchen pulling trays of pretzels in and out of the oven. Between pretzel and pretzel bites, he made more than 300 of the salty snacks.

Bertucci also added German sausages and sides of mustard and cheese sauce. He donated the food and prepared the baskets himself. 

It was an all-hands-on-deck approach. Jack Mueller was making coffee, while other members took turns playing bartender, filling beers from the tap and uncorking wine bottles. 

Eric Walalich entertained the crowd in lederhosen, playing an accordion. Toes were tapping, and glasses were clinking. 

Steins dotted the tables, all donated by a single church member. Three were auctioned off at the end of the night. Winners were able to take home the stein of their choice. 

The main raffle prize was a handmade charcuterie board by Susan DiNatale. 

“It’s a 200-year-old piece of olive wood that I had shipped in from Turkey,” she said,” And then I did epoxy resin work around it.”

Then DiNatale sanded it for five hours. The end result was a gorgeous piece of functional art that everyone wanted to take home. Raffle tickets were sold for $25 a piece. 

As with many things these days, the lederhosen was not handmade but purchased on Amazon.

“It’s like putting a mask on, and you become someone else,” Michael Cichon said. “It’s fun.”

 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

The Author: Lesley Dwyer

Lesley Dwyer is the community reporter for Longboat Key and a graduate of the University of South Florida. After earning a bachelor’s degree in professional and technical writing, she freelanced for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune. Lesley has lived in the Sarasota area for over 25 years.

See All Articles by Lesley

Related Stories

Advertisement