Michael Garey, Jack Dean and Catherine Garey.

Longboat Key Chamber starts the new year with annual awards

Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 |

Michael Vejins and Jimmy Seaton.

Gettel Automotive employees Roy Smalls, Ellen Walther, Randy Santos and Brian O'Connor.

Chamber President and Chairwoman Tonya Atchison.

Dennis Hassell, Morgan Gerhart and Dee Dee Fusco.

Gail Loefgren and Jonathan Lester.

In addition to the brand-new Visitors Guide, the Chamber provided Random Acts of Kindness to perform in 2020.

Good as Gold winner Al Benincasa.

Good as Gold winner Reva Jackson.

Good as Gold winner Diana Corgan.

Ambassador of the Year Scott Kuykendall with Tonya Atchison, Jack Dean and Audra Snyder, who presented the award.

Tonya Atchison with Chairman's Award winners Jimmy and Jim Seaton and Robin Lankton.

Tonya Atchison with Ed and Marge Moran Memorial Award winner Lynn Horne, representing the Anna Maria Oyster Bar family, plus Jan Jordan and Rick Konsavage.

Michael Vejins with Chamber Member of the Year winners Mark Meador and Michael Garey, plus Tonya Atchison.

Tonya Atchison with Newbie of the Year Ron Valdez.

Tonya Atchison with Eager Beaver winner Vince LaPorta.

To move forward, the Chamber first looked back at their successes over 2019.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

The Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce is looking forward with 20/20 vision. 

At its 61st annual meeting and awards luncheon on Jan. 21, the Chamber celebrated 2019's new heights, and announced goals for the new year and decade. In a fitting move, their vision for 2020 is “People. Programs. Purpose,” with emphasis on supporting their nonprofits, community and Chamber members. 

“We’re encouraging you to make 2020 your year of giving,” Chamber president Gail Loefgren said. “Pick your passion and make a difference.”

Loefgren shared some of the ways that sponsor Gettel Automotive gives back to the community, including monthly donations to Chalkboard Champs and annual donations to the Education Foundation and Toys for Tots, before encouraging Chamber members to give back in their own ways and share how they’ve done it with the Chamber. 

Along with the Chamber’s hot-off-the-press 2020 Visitors Guide, the tables were set with a list of random acts of kindness, like buying coffee or tea for someone else, smiling at every person you pass for a day or hanging out high-fives. 

Before Chairwoman of the Board Tonya Atchison and Loefgren announced the 2019 award winners, Atchison detailed a few key points in the Chamber’s 2020 goals and high points of 2019. 

“2019 was our year to grow the Chamber,” Atchison said. 

Last year, the Chamber installed their Each One, Reach One campaign, attempting to double their membership by having current members bring prospective ones to meetings and networking events. It didn’t double, but the Chamber grew by 75 members and had an 86% retention rate. Attendance at events grew overall, as well.

Loefgren spoke about the reasons each winner got their award, plus where the awards came from. Ed and Marge Moran were outstanding members of the Chamber who have since died, while the Eager Beaver award celebrates an eager Chamber member and was actually named after former member Suzie Eager. For the first time ever, the Chamber announced two winners of the Chamber Member of the Year award, AKA the "VIP award." 

In 2020, the Chamber hopes to continue to increase membership, repurpose networking events to better help members, grow to 88% retention and explore innovative social media and marketing strategies, among others. 

