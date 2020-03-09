 Skip to main content
Debby McClung of Feel Good Yoga donated the raffle prize.

Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce joins for networking lunch

Tara Moser speaks to the crowd.

Morgan Gerhart and Donna Evans

Father Dave Marshall and Linn Torres

Sherri Mills presents Nancy Taussig with the raffle basket

Jimmy Bonner and Isaac Brownman

Mary Ann Hollander and Andrew Vac

Nicole Mahin and Amalia Flores

Jamie Meirowsky, Pat Martin and Nimie Gill

Michelle Sampson and Tara Moser

After lunch, attendees stayed and talked.

Amalia Flores and Debbie Shaffer

Billy Bunting and Daniel Miller

Morgan Gerhart, Gail Loefgren, Lael Hazan and Tim Arbagy

Attendees met other local businesspeople and shared their purpose.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce members and guests met for lunch at Fleming's Steakhouse on March 5. 

The monthly networking event is a chance for business and community leaders to come together and share what they do with others in the community. This month, as attendees stood to explain their businesses in a few words, many kept it lighthearted and funny, despite the creeping global spread of the novel coronavirus. 

"We're having a sale on the stock market this week," Ron Valdez with Edward Jones Investments said, to laughs from the crowd. 

Others, such as Lael Hazan, a travel adviser with Gracious Getaways, also quipped about the hits their industries have taken in the wake of the virus. Overall, attendees made the gathering a light and welcoming respite in the midst of a busy season. 

