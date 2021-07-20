 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Jack Dean and new member Heather Gaus

Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce hosts networking lunch at Bijou Garden Cafe

Tuesday, Jul. 20, 2021 |

Jack Dean and new member Heather Gaus

Buy this Photo
Gayle Goodfriend bought raffle tickets before heading in.

Tuesday, Jul. 20, 2021 |

Gayle Goodfriend bought raffle tickets before heading in.

Buy this Photo
Members mingled in the dining room before sitting down to lunch.

Tuesday, Jul. 20, 2021 |

Members mingled in the dining room before sitting down to lunch.

Buy this Photo
New members Regina Baker and Patti Bosco with chamber President Gail Loefgren

Tuesday, Jul. 20, 2021 |

New members Regina Baker and Patti Bosco with chamber President Gail Loefgren

Buy this Photo
Matt McCullough and Audra Snyder

Tuesday, Jul. 20, 2021 |

Matt McCullough and Audra Snyder

Buy this Photo
Heather Gaus introduced her business Turtle Coffee Bar while Gayle Goodfriend and Dennis Hassell listened.

Tuesday, Jul. 20, 2021 |

Heather Gaus introduced her business Turtle Coffee Bar while Gayle Goodfriend and Dennis Hassell listened.

Buy this Photo
Bijou Garden Cafe events director Josh Schoen spoke to the chamber.

Tuesday, Jul. 20, 2021 |

Bijou Garden Cafe events director Josh Schoen spoke to the chamber.

Buy this Photo
Kellie Spring and Deanna Mesghali

Tuesday, Jul. 20, 2021 |

Kellie Spring and Deanna Mesghali

Buy this Photo
Lael Hazan and Sharon Gould

Tuesday, Jul. 20, 2021 |

Lael Hazan and Sharon Gould

Buy this Photo
Share
The July luncheon took mingling off Longboat Key and brought in new members.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

Members of the Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce stepped out of the office and into the cafe for a Networking @ Noon event on July 20. 

Business leaders from the Key's working world met in downtown Sarasota at Bijou Garden Cafe for a midday break, where the 17 members in attendance made sure to make the rounds to all colleagues new and old. 

There were three new members at the lunch, and Loefgren said that a few others had approached her about joining. Ambassador Scott Kuykendall introduced the new members — Heather Gaus from Turtle Coffee Bar and Regina Baker and Patti Bosco from My Florida Broker — and asked them to speak about their businesses. 

Loefgren proposed a change to the luncheons and asked if members would enjoy a speaker at the noontime get-togethers; they'll look into having them every other month. The next event will be an August networking event at the Lazy Lobster. 

Related Stories

Advertisement