Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce hosts networking lunch at Bijou Garden Cafe

Members of the Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce stepped out of the office and into the cafe for a Networking @ Noon event on July 20.

Business leaders from the Key's working world met in downtown Sarasota at Bijou Garden Cafe for a midday break, where the 17 members in attendance made sure to make the rounds to all colleagues new and old.

There were three new members at the lunch, and Loefgren said that a few others had approached her about joining. Ambassador Scott Kuykendall introduced the new members — Heather Gaus from Turtle Coffee Bar and Regina Baker and Patti Bosco from My Florida Broker — and asked them to speak about their businesses.

Loefgren proposed a change to the luncheons and asked if members would enjoy a speaker at the noontime get-togethers; they'll look into having them every other month. The next event will be an August networking event at the Lazy Lobster.