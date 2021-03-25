 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Liz Sparr and Mollie Thomas

Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce hosts Meet, Greet, Eat

Thursday, Mar. 25, 2021 |

Liz Sparr and Mollie Thomas

Buy this Photo
Attendees spread out onto the terrace to eat and see other vendors.

Thursday, Mar. 25, 2021 |

Attendees spread out onto the terrace to eat and see other vendors.

Buy this Photo
Tom Martin and Ken Jackson

Thursday, Mar. 25, 2021 |

Tom Martin and Ken Jackson

Buy this Photo
Matt Krieger and Michael Vejins

Thursday, Mar. 25, 2021 |

Matt Krieger and Michael Vejins

Buy this Photo
Mary Lou Johnson talks about her photography business.

Thursday, Mar. 25, 2021 |

Mary Lou Johnson talks about her photography business.

Buy this Photo
David Novak and Renee Odell

Thursday, Mar. 25, 2021 |

David Novak and Renee Odell

Buy this Photo
Mary Lou Johnson stamps an attendee's raffle card.

Thursday, Mar. 25, 2021 |

Mary Lou Johnson stamps an attendee's raffle card.

Buy this Photo
Carol Staitman and Marshall Rose

Thursday, Mar. 25, 2021 |

Carol Staitman and Marshall Rose

Buy this Photo
Josh Cummings and Kellie Spring

Thursday, Mar. 25, 2021 |

Josh Cummings and Kellie Spring

Buy this Photo
Gail Loefgren and Rick Konsavage

Thursday, Mar. 25, 2021 |

Gail Loefgren and Rick Konsavage

Buy this Photo
Ana Salgado and Petra Danielsohn

Thursday, Mar. 25, 2021 |

Ana Salgado and Petra Danielsohn

Buy this Photo
Jerry Knab and Carl Mazzaferro

Thursday, Mar. 25, 2021 |

Jerry Knab and Carl Mazzaferro

Buy this Photo
Arlene Skversky and Brandie Puls

Thursday, Mar. 25, 2021 |

Arlene Skversky and Brandie Puls

Buy this Photo
Jimmy Bonner

Thursday, Mar. 25, 2021 |

Jimmy Bonner

Buy this Photo
Nancy and Chris Richard

Thursday, Mar. 25, 2021 |

Nancy and Chris Richard

Buy this Photo
Jim Turk shows the Junk King table to Nancy and Chris Richard

Thursday, Mar. 25, 2021 |

Jim Turk shows the Junk King table to Nancy and Chris Richard

Buy this Photo
Ivan Radosavljevic and Mike Mat

Thursday, Mar. 25, 2021 |

Ivan Radosavljevic and Mike Mat

Buy this Photo
Scott Kuykendall

Thursday, Mar. 25, 2021 |

Scott Kuykendall

Buy this Photo
Jerry Fernandez and Barb Dietz

Thursday, Mar. 25, 2021 |

Jerry Fernandez and Barb Dietz

Buy this Photo
Brad Marner and Lynn Horne

Thursday, Mar. 25, 2021 |

Brad Marner and Lynn Horne

Buy this Photo
Kayla Charles and Agatha Magalhaes

Thursday, Mar. 25, 2021 |

Kayla Charles and Agatha Magalhaes

Buy this Photo
Kaitlyn Ruh

Thursday, Mar. 25, 2021 |

Kaitlyn Ruh

Buy this Photo
Donna Sharp Blaney and Suzy Brenner

Thursday, Mar. 25, 2021 |

Donna Sharp Blaney and Suzy Brenner

Buy this Photo
Suzy Brenner stamps an attendee's raffle card.

Thursday, Mar. 25, 2021 |

Suzy Brenner stamps an attendee's raffle card.

Buy this Photo
Share
The chamber is looking to restarting its regular monthly events as the pandemic winds down.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

As the number of vaccinations increase, the people of Longboat Key are feeling more confident to meet, greet and eat with one another again. The Longboat Key Chamber hosted its annual Meet, Greet, Eat event at the Longboat Key Club on March 25. 

“We’re trying now to get back to the new normal, whatever that is,” chamber President Gail Loefgren said. “We’re going to start our normal networking events in April with luncheons and Business After Hours.”

Originally, Meet, Greet, Eat was planned for February, but Loefgren rescheduled it to March to allow for more people to get vaccinated and feel safer coming to the event. There was strong interest from the community, and more than 150 people signed up in advance. Dozens moved between the indoor ballroom and outdoor patio, and the chamber provided color-coded wristbands to indicate how comfortable they were to be unmasked near others. 

“I think everybody’s anxious for some sort of sense of normalcy,” Loefgren said. “I think we timed it as well as we could to get to all the people who are snowbirds, so we were pleased.”

Even the “eat” part went well, as local food vendors served individual portions to enjoyed indoors or out. 

“We had great food vendors,” Loefgren. “We were a little concerned about that because of COVID. It’s hard these days to serve any kind of food at an event.”

Related Stories

Advertisement