Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce hosts holiday party

From head to mistletoe, the Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce was in a festive mood for its holiday Business After Hours event on Dec. 9.

Members came to the patio of Harry's Continental Kitchens for one of the chamber's most well-attended events of the year to catch up with their fellow businesspeople before the heyday of the holidays gets going.

Attendees mingled on the patio, enjoying the evening and doing their best to keep the no-see-ums away. Harry's provided snacks for the party, so some found their places at tables to chow down. Many members dressed in their festive best, so blinking Christmas light necklaces twinkled throughout the crowd and red and green were the dominant color palette.

The chamber will meet one last time before 2022 for a Networking at Noon lunch on Dec. 16.