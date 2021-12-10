 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Donna Sharp Blaney, Suzy Brenner and Mary Ann Brady

Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce hosts holiday party

Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 |

Donna Sharp Blaney, Suzy Brenner and Mary Ann Brady

Sharon and Ivan Gould

Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 |

Sharon and Ivan Gould

Kayla and Murrell Winter

Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 |

Kayla and Murrell Winter

Members dropped raffle tickets into the bucket in the hopes of taking home door prizes.

Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 |

Members dropped raffle tickets into the bucket in the hopes of taking home door prizes.

Harry's Continental Kitchens put out hors d'oeuvres for the evening.

Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 |

Harry's Continental Kitchens put out hors d'oeuvres for the evening.

Lael Hazan and Holly Barrett

Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 |

Lael Hazan and Holly Barrett

Willie McLaughlin and Harry Christensen

Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 |

Willie McLaughlin and Harry Christensen

Kathryn and Michael Vejins

Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 |

Kathryn and Michael Vejins

Brad Marner and Kellie Spring

Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 |

Brad Marner and Kellie Spring

Heather Gaus and Jon Winans

Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 |

Heather Gaus and Jon Winans

Carol Peschel, Dia Wilson and Celia Moore

Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 |

Carol Peschel, Dia Wilson and Celia Moore

Carolyn Perry and Brian Wiffin

Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 |

Carolyn Perry and Brian Wiffin

James Graves and Tom Aposporos

Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 |

James Graves and Tom Aposporos

Caitlyn Zaborowski and Gail Loefgren

Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 |

Caitlyn Zaborowski and Gail Loefgren

Marguerite and Juan Florensa

Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 |

Marguerite and Juan Florensa

Members spent the party out on the patio at Harry's.

Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 |

Members spent the party out on the patio at Harry's.

Share
Members gathered at Harry's Continental Kitchens for a festive networking event.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

From head to mistletoe, the Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce was in a festive mood for its holiday Business After Hours event on Dec. 9. 

Members came to the patio of Harry's Continental Kitchens for one of the chamber's most well-attended events of the year to catch up with their fellow businesspeople before the heyday of the holidays gets going. 

Attendees mingled on the patio, enjoying the evening and doing their best to keep the no-see-ums away. Harry's provided snacks for the party, so some found their places at tables to chow down. Many members dressed in their festive best, so blinking Christmas light necklaces twinkled throughout the crowd and red and green were the dominant color palette. 

The chamber will meet one last time before 2022 for a Networking at Noon lunch on Dec. 16. 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement