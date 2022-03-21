 Skip to main content
Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce hosts final Savor the Sounds concert

Monday, Mar. 21, 2022 |

Joyce Welch and Peggy Lammers faced away from the sun until the concert started.

Monday, Mar. 21, 2022 |

Rich Raymon and Jessica Raymond helped set up their table.

Monday, Mar. 21, 2022 |

David Brownstein, John Grimes, Barbara Grimes and Jean Raymond took a break from setting up their table.

Monday, Mar. 21, 2022 |

The Secur-All table was set up right in front of the stage.

Monday, Mar. 21, 2022 |

The WrightWay table featured plastic wineglasses and a bouquet.

Monday, Mar. 21, 2022 |

Mary Ann Beltzman and David Beltzman sought out shade.

Monday, Mar. 21, 2022 |

Mike Sales put on an opening act.

Monday, Mar. 21, 2022 |

Liz Tanter, Ralph Shepherd, Klaus Tanter, Joy Shepherd, Scott Muller and Tina Muller

Monday, Mar. 21, 2022 |

Sarah Whisnant, Barbara Higgins and Jordan Chancey stand by their own bar cart.

Monday, Mar. 21, 2022 |

The Whisnant family brought a flower arrangement and cloth napkins to their setup.

Monday, Mar. 21, 2022 |

The Whisnants went all out for their table.

Monday, Mar. 21, 2022 |

Mike and Marilyn Tarasievich dealt with the sun by bringing an umbrella.

Monday, Mar. 21, 2022 |

Lisa Silverstein, Sandi Drake and Lynn Curreli celebrated Silverstein's birthday.

Monday, Mar. 21, 2022 |

The Shantel Norman Group backed up their eponymous leader.

Monday, Mar. 21, 2022 |

About 150 people attended and spread out along Town Center Green.

Monday, Mar. 21, 2022 |

Shantel Norman got the crowd tapping their feet to the beat.

Monday, Mar. 21, 2022 |

Pete Mitchell and Anne Bergstrom enjoyed snacks before the concert started.

Monday, Mar. 21, 2022 |

Randall Graham, Paula Kramer and Mark Kramer stood in the shade of the Michael Saunders and Company tent.

Monday, Mar. 21, 2022 |

Megan Cassidy and Earl Larson poured drinks at the Michael Saunders and Company tent.

Monday, Mar. 21, 2022 |

The organization hosted three concerts at Town Center Green this winter.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

The tables have been decorated, the sounds have been savored and for now, it's coming to an end. The Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce hosted the final Savor the Sounds concert for 2022 on March 19. 

Shantel Norman and the Shantel Norman Group were the performer at the finale and brought classic soul and funk tunes to Town Center Green. Before the main act, singer Mike Sales set up an impromptu opening set at the edge of the green.

In total, about 150 people came to set up their VIP tables, unfold lawn chairs or spread out a blanket on the grass. This was the highest attendance of any Savor the Sounds concert; both of the previous ones drew right around 100 attendees. Unlike the previous ones, which featured chilly winds in January and early sunset in February, the March 19 concert had attendees seeking out the shadiest spots for their setups. Like previous events, those with VIP tables decorated their area, and attendees like the Whisnants went all out this month. 

