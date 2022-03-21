Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce hosts final Savor the Sounds concert

The tables have been decorated, the sounds have been savored and for now, it's coming to an end. The Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce hosted the final Savor the Sounds concert for 2022 on March 19.

Shantel Norman and the Shantel Norman Group were the performer at the finale and brought classic soul and funk tunes to Town Center Green. Before the main act, singer Mike Sales set up an impromptu opening set at the edge of the green.

In total, about 150 people came to set up their VIP tables, unfold lawn chairs or spread out a blanket on the grass. This was the highest attendance of any Savor the Sounds concert; both of the previous ones drew right around 100 attendees. Unlike the previous ones, which featured chilly winds in January and early sunset in February, the March 19 concert had attendees seeking out the shadiest spots for their setups. Like previous events, those with VIP tables decorated their area, and attendees like the Whisnants went all out this month.