Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce gathers guests for Business After Hours

For the Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce, June 30 was cloudy with a chance of networking.

Members gathered away from the day's steady rain at the Cedars Tennis Resort Clubhouse for a Business After Hours event to reintroduce themselves to their fellow businesspeople. Several members' guests met and greeted others in the community, while established members got a chance to congratulate the 2020 Chamber Awards winners again.

The bartenders were the board of the Chamber, including Evan Barniskis, the assistant vice president of Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium who will be the chairman of the board next year. Five ambassadors milled about the clubhouse, chatting up guests and selling tickets for the door prizes, while CEO and President Gail Loefgren tried to elicit float entries and sponsors for Freedom Fest on the Fourth of July.