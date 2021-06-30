 Skip to main content
Irina LaRose and Debbie Schaefer

Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce gathers guests for Business After Hours

Wednesday, Jun. 30, 2021

Irina LaRose and Debbie Schaefer

Raymond Arpke and Andrew Vac

Wednesday, Jun. 30, 2021

Raymond Arpke and Andrew Vac

Tim Wirt, Michael Vejins and board chair-elect Evan Barniskis

Wednesday, Jun. 30, 2021

Tim Wirt, Michael Vejins and board chair-elect Evan Barniskis

Jack Dean and Allen Horvis

Wednesday, Jun. 30, 2021

Jack Dean and Allen Horvis

Jimmy Bonner introduces himself to guest Sidda Kim

Wednesday, Jun. 30, 2021

Jimmy Bonner introduces himself to guest Sidda Kim

Tammy Halsted, Gail Loefgren and David Gluckman

Wednesday, Jun. 30, 2021

Tammy Halsted, Gail Loefgren and David Gluckman

Susan Smith, Chris Caswell and Jennifer DeRosa

Wednesday, Jun. 30, 2021

Susan Smith, Chris Caswell and Jennifer DeRosa

Reva Jackson chats with Celia Moore

Wednesday, Jun. 30, 2021

Reva Jackson chats with Celia Moore

New board chair Willie McLaughlin and Frances Kelleher

Wednesday, Jun. 30, 2021

New board chair Willie McLaughlin and Frances Kelleher

Brad Marner and Donna Sharp Blaney

Wednesday, Jun. 30, 2021

Brad Marner and Donna Sharp Blaney

Ambassadors Jimmy Bonner, Debbie Schaefer, Irina LaRose and Scott Kuykendall

Wednesday, Jun. 30, 2021

Ambassadors Jimmy Bonner, Debbie Schaefer, Irina LaRose and Scott Kuykendall

Despite the rain, a couple dozen local businesspeople came to network.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

For the Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce, June 30 was cloudy with a chance of networking.

Members gathered away from the day's steady rain at the Cedars Tennis Resort Clubhouse for a Business After Hours event to reintroduce themselves to their fellow businesspeople. Several members' guests  met and greeted others in the community, while established members got a chance to congratulate the 2020 Chamber Awards winners again.  

The bartenders were the board of the Chamber, including Evan Barniskis, the assistant vice president of Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium who will be the chairman of the board next year. Five ambassadors milled about the clubhouse, chatting up guests and selling tickets for the door prizes, while CEO and President Gail Loefgren tried to elicit float entries and sponsors for Freedom Fest on the Fourth of July. 

