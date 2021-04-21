 Skip to main content
Matt Michala and Corey Grenz

Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce crosses the bridge to Anna Maria Island

Wednesday, Apr. 21, 2021 |

Marlene Masson, Kellie Spring and Katy Demick

Attendees mingled in the indoor and outdoor portions of Whitney's.

CJ Bader and Susanne Arbanas

Mary Lou Johnson, Irina LaRose and Liz Yerkes

Jimmy Bonner with Dean and Jeanette Miller

Mary Lou Johnson grabs a bite.

Attendees snacked on Whitney's appetizers.

Joanna Baker, Andrew Vac and Laura Micciche

Becky Lietzau, Terri Kinder and Amber Tipton

A group of Anna Maria Island Chamber of Commerce members welcomed attendees with nametags.

Jim Turk and Ron Valdez from the Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber hosted a Bridge Connection event on the north end of Longboat Key.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

The Longboat Key and Anna Maria Island Chambers of Commerce are only a bridge apart, but the opportunity to get together is rare. Many members of both organizations took advantage of the April 20 Bridge Connection event, where members of both chambers met at Whitney's on Longboat Key for a night of networking. 

The chambers have joined before when they set sail on the Anna Maria Princess in 2019, but there is more space to social distance on dry land. Attendees split into groups of Longboat and Anna Maria members to chat about life and business a bridge away. Drinks and appetizers were served, and as the night wore on, attendees began slipping inside to be closer to the air conditioning. 

Before the evening ended, business cards were drawn for door prizes from each chamber. 

