Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce crosses the bridge to Anna Maria Island

The Longboat Key and Anna Maria Island Chambers of Commerce are only a bridge apart, but the opportunity to get together is rare. Many members of both organizations took advantage of the April 20 Bridge Connection event, where members of both chambers met at Whitney's on Longboat Key for a night of networking.

The chambers have joined before when they set sail on the Anna Maria Princess in 2019, but there is more space to social distance on dry land. Attendees split into groups of Longboat and Anna Maria members to chat about life and business a bridge away. Drinks and appetizers were served, and as the night wore on, attendees began slipping inside to be closer to the air conditioning.

Before the evening ended, business cards were drawn for door prizes from each chamber.