Debby McClung and Liz Yerkes dressed as skeletons.

Longboat Key Chamber meets for Business After Hours

Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 |

Lael Hazan, who made sure her mask matched her shirt, and Andrew Vac.

Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 |

The winners of the best masks got to choose a prize from the table.

Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 |

Jimmy Bonner and his paint chips.

Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 |

Gail Loefgren takes a card from Matt Michala.

Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 |

Jimmy Bonner, John Renkawitz and Ron Valdez

Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 |

Celia Moore and Harry Christensen

Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 |

Celia Moore and Harry Christensen

Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 |

Liz Yerkes left her skeletal hands and homemade spooky mask on the table as she sipped her drink.

Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 |

Liz Sparr and Gail Loefgren

Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 |

Liz Sparr and Gail Loefgren

Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 |

Liz Yerkes and Debby McClung pick out prizes.

Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 |

Jimmy Bonner takes home his prize.

Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 |

The evening networking event took place at Whitney's.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

Masks and Halloween go together better than ever in 2020. 

The Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce took time days before the spookiest day of the year to bring their members together for the networking event Business After Hours. Oct. 27 was the first time the event had been held since before the pandemic began. 

President Gail Loefgren encouraged members to dress up their drab daily masks with some creativity or spookiness as they gathered outside at Whitney's on the north end of the island. Jimmy Bonner, sales representative for the Sherwin-Williams Co., decked out his mask with Sherwin-Williams paint samples. 

There were a few winners for best masks: Scariest to the skeleton twins Debby McClung and Liz Yerkes, best homemade mask to the glittering Lael Hazan and most representative of his business to the colorful Bonner. 

More than 20 members showed up to network and catch up with chamber friends. 

