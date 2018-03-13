 Skip to main content
2018 Chamber Chairman Mark Meador and 2017 Chamber Chairman Mike Doll

Longboat Key Chamber honors members

Chamber Member of the Year Sandra Rios and Norm Mallard Ambassador of the Year Debbie Shaffer

St. Armands Association Executive Director Diana Corrigan and Mary Czernyk

Michael Drake and Georgina Clamage

Newbie award winner Scott Kuykendall and 2017 Chamber Chairman Mike Doll

Previous Chamber Chairman Jeff Mayers, Ellen Walther of Gettel, and previous Chamber Chairmen and women David Miller, Tim Field, Andrew Vac, Michelle Kneuse and Tammy Halstead

David Pilston, Amy Anthofer, Sandra Rios and Jeff Mayers

Debbie Shaffer and Kevin Henault

About 80 members attended the annual luncheon on March 13.

Cindy Steiner and Michelle Kneuse

Julia Mercado, 2018 Chamber Chairman Mark and Donna Meador

The previous chairmen and women pass the gavel to new chairman Mike Meador.

Good as Gold award recipients Vince LaPorta, Nancy Taussig, Andrew Vac, Mark Meador and Dick O’Dowd.

The Chamber welcomed its new chairman and recognized its member of the year on March 13.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

In May, the Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce will turn 60.

But before that, it had to honor some of the members who helped the Chamber grow to what it is today.

On March 13, about 80 chamber members gathered at Zota Beach Resort for the annual awards luncheon. After lunch, Chamber President Gail Loefgren gave out multiple awards, including newbie of the year, ambassador of the year and member of the year.

2017 Chairman Mike Doll also passed the gavel to the 2018 Chairman Mike Meador of Casa del Mar Beach Resort.

Doll said during his tenure, he built on projects his predecessors started, such as bringing back Small Business Week and launching a new chamber website.

Going forward, Meador said he hopes to continue this same progress. He noted that he wants the chamber to continue its mission of supporting members and serving as a voice for local businesses on issues that affect the area. He also took a minute to thank the award winners for their work.

“The power of the chamber is in the volunteers,” he said to the crowd.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

See All Articles by Katie

