 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Small Business Person of the Year (10 or less employees) third place winner Dennis Hassel, first place winner Shane Catts and second place winner John Smyth

Longboat Key Chamber celebrates small businesses

Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018 |

Small Business Person of the Year (10 or less employees) third place winner Dennis Hassel, first place winner Shane Catts and second place winner John Smyth

Buy this Photo
Good as Green Business of the Year second place winner Tomas Jusak of Junk King, first place winners Jacci Shovlin and Mike Solmonson of G. Fried Flooring and third place winners Angel Cruz and Ruben Rodriguez of OrgreenX

Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018 |

Good as Green Business of the Year second place winner Tomas Jusak of Junk King, first place winners Jacci Shovlin and Mike Solmonson of G. Fried Flooring and third place winners Angel Cruz and Ruben Rodriguez of OrgreenX

Buy this Photo
Rookie Small Business of the Year second place winners Willie Gillis and Nadia Zivkovic of Optimus Car Wash, first place winner Julie Kirkwood of Book a Little Sunshine and third place winner Kristin Fourie of Core Marking Solutions

Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018 |

Rookie Small Business of the Year second place winners Willie Gillis and Nadia Zivkovic of Optimus Car Wash, first place winner Julie Kirkwood of Book a Little Sunshine and third place winner Kristin Fourie of Core Marking Solutions

Buy this Photo
Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce President Gail Loefgren with Small Business Person of the Year (11 or more employees) first place winner John Horne, third place winner Taylor Coan and first place winner Lynn Horne

Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018 |

Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce President Gail Loefgren with Small Business Person of the Year (11 or more employees) first place winner John Horne, third place winner Taylor Coan and first place winner Lynn Horne

Buy this Photo
Small Business Council Chairman Michael Vejins and Chamber Chairman Mark Meador

Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018 |

Small Business Council Chairman Michael Vejins and Chamber Chairman Mark Meador

Buy this Photo
Robi Leach, Debbie Shaffer and Penelope Mabry

Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018 |

Robi Leach, Debbie Shaffer and Penelope Mabry

Buy this Photo
Amy Doran and Peg Pluto

Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018 |

Amy Doran and Peg Pluto

Buy this Photo
Dan Woodley, Danielle Pollak and John Smyth

Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018 |

Dan Woodley, Danielle Pollak and John Smyth

Buy this Photo
Sharon and Glenn Wise and Mike Solmonson

Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018 |

Sharon and Glenn Wise and Mike Solmonson

Buy this Photo
Frani Pisano and Rochelle Gallant

Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018 |

Frani Pisano and Rochelle Gallant

Buy this Photo
Willie Gillis, Nadia Zivkovic and Walter Loos

Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018 |

Willie Gillis, Nadia Zivkovic and Walter Loos

Buy this Photo
Greg LaPensee, Dan Alderson and Karen LaPensee

Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018 |

Greg LaPensee, Dan Alderson and Karen LaPensee

Buy this Photo
Mike Doll and Ron Fuller

Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018 |

Mike Doll and Ron Fuller

Buy this Photo
Maribeth Phillips and Al Benincasa

Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018 |

Maribeth Phillips and Al Benincasa

Buy this Photo
Freddie Cinquina and Debbie Shaffer

Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018 |

Freddie Cinquina and Debbie Shaffer

Buy this Photo
Mark Meador shakes Julie Kirkwood’s hand after she is announced as the Rookie Small Business Person of the Year first place winner.

Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018 |

Mark Meador shakes Julie Kirkwood’s hand after she is announced as the Rookie Small Business Person of the Year first place winner.

Buy this Photo
Michael Vejins shakes Dennis Hassell’s hand after he is announced as the third place winner in the Small Business Person of the Year (10 or less employees) category.

Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018 |

Michael Vejins shakes Dennis Hassell’s hand after he is announced as the third place winner in the Small Business Person of the Year (10 or less employees) category.

Buy this Photo
Mark Meador shakes Shane Catts’ hand as he is announced the first place winner in the Small Business Person of the Year (10 or less employees) category.

Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018 |

Mark Meador shakes Shane Catts’ hand as he is announced the first place winner in the Small Business Person of the Year (10 or less employees) category.

Buy this Photo
Michael Vejins congratulates John and Lynn Horne as they are announced the first place winners of the Small Business Person of the Year (11 or more employees) category.

Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018 |

Michael Vejins congratulates John and Lynn Horne as they are announced the first place winners of the Small Business Person of the Year (11 or more employees) category.

Buy this Photo
John Horne takes a selfie with the crowd as he accepts first place of the Small Business Person of the Year (11 or more employees) category.

Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018 |

John Horne takes a selfie with the crowd as he accepts first place of the Small Business Person of the Year (11 or more employees) category.

Buy this Photo
Share
The Small Business Week awards luncheon was held Oct. 18 at Zota Beach Resort.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Shane Catts could only say thank you.

He was so overwhelmed that Happy Paddler Kayak Tours & Ecoventures, the business he runs with his wife, Holly Rolls, was named Small Business of the Year with 10 or less employees that he was left almost speechless.

Catts was not only one of 110 attendees at this year’s Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business Week awards luncheon at Zota Beach Resort, but he was also the owner of one of 12 businesses recognized for their work.

Awards were given to three businesses in each of the four categories: Rookie Small Businessperson of the Year; Small Businessperson of the Year (10 or fewer employees); Small Businessperson of the Year (11 or more employees); and Good as Green Business of the Year.

There were more than 50 nominations throughout the four categories, but only three businesses in each were award plaques and certificates. As the first, second and third place winners accepted their awards, they shared some thoughts with the crowd, and before each category was awarded, last year’s winners shared some words.

Susan Robinson, who won in the rookie category last year alongside her husband, Ferruh Muktar for their business, Key Culinary Tours, offered her advice and help to any rookie businesspersons in the room.

Later, Michael Vejins, the Small Business Council chairman, said that that offer of help is what small businesses, and the chamber, are all about.

As Vejins announced the winners, he said that what he’s found in businesses is that it’s all about how people look at things.

“I’m sure failure is not in your vocabulary,” he said to the crowd.

His words echoed what Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce President Gail Loefgren had told the crowd earlier. She said small businesspersons take risks, enjoy the highs and suffer the lows, but they can all make a difference.

“Entrepreneurs can change the world,” she said.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

See All Articles by Katie

Related Stories

Advertisement