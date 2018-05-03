Longboat Key chamber rings in 60th anniversary

The Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce toasted to its 60th anniversary in island style May 3.

The Chamber's charter was submitted on May 19, 1958, but members decided to celebrate the occasion a couple weeks early.

On Thursday evening, Chamber members and guests gathered for an anniversary celebration at Cannons Marina complete with bites from 12 local restaurants, including Harry’s Continental Kitchens, The Lazy Lobster and former Longboat restaurant Amore, and live music from Ted Stevens & The Doo Shots.

Before announcing the raffle winner, Chamber President Gail Loefgren thanked the members for their support over the past 60 years.

“One of the reasons we’ve been in business for 60 years is because of members like you,” she told the crowd.

Loefgren looked at the crowd and smiled.

“You can see how awesome our members are,” she said.

Proceeds from the raffle, which featured “A Day on Longboat Key,” will go to Manatee Children Services. Around Christmas time, the Chamber will buy gifts for the kids,