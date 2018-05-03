 Skip to main content
Longboat Key chamber rings in 60th anniversary

Crystil Taylor, Liana Vitorino and Howard Rooks

Alan and Danielle Pollak

Ted Stevens & The Doo Shots perform during the event.

Breanca Niski and Tonya Atchison

Bob and Carol Erker, Brad Marner and Jack and Nancy Rozance

Juan Florensa and Cyndi Seamon

CJ Bader and Peg Pluto

Mary Lou Johnson, Michael Vejins and Sara Sinaiko

Irina LaRose and Pat Mock

Kimi Newcomb, Debbie Shaffer, Yvonne Schloss and Sheri Aiello

Tom Cinquegrano, Ramona Glanz and Andrew Vac

Tammy Halsted, Richard Perlman and Lynn Christensen

Steve Schield and Antoinette Brill

The 1993 Chamber of Commerce board [back row] Andrew Vac, Reed Savidge, Marnie Matarese and Chuck Vollmer, [front row] JoAnn Wolverton, Chamber President Gail Loefgren, Sandy Tull and Debbie Crowe

Previous chamber chairmen and women [back row] JoAnn Wolverton, Andrew Vac, Mike Doll, Marnie Matarese, Tim Field and Jeff Mayers, [front row] David Miller, Yvonne Schloss, Tammy Halsted, Sandy Tull and Michele Knuese

Liana Vitorino, Andrew Vac and Crystil Taylor

Dee and Tom Harmer

Previous chamber chairmen and women pose after being introduced to the crowd.

Chamber President Gail Loefgren and David Miller

Chamber members and guests gathered at Cannons Marina May 3 for a 60th anniversary celebration.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce toasted to its 60th anniversary in island style May 3.

The Chamber's charter was submitted on May 19, 1958, but members decided to celebrate the occasion a couple weeks early.

On Thursday evening, Chamber members and guests gathered for an anniversary celebration at Cannons Marina complete with bites from 12 local restaurants, including Harry’s Continental Kitchens, The Lazy Lobster and former Longboat restaurant Amore, and live music from Ted Stevens & The Doo Shots.

Before announcing the raffle winner, Chamber President Gail Loefgren thanked the members for their support over the past 60 years.

“One of the reasons we’ve been in business for 60 years is because of members like you,” she told the crowd.

Loefgren looked at the crowd and smiled.

“You can see how awesome our members are,” she said.

Proceeds from the raffle, which featured “A Day on Longboat Key,” will go to Manatee Children Services. Around Christmas time, the Chamber will buy gifts for the kids,

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

