Longboat Key celebrates the stars and stripes

The Freedom Fest parade might be the world’s shortest, but that didn’t deter the crowd’s patriotic spirit Wednesday morning.

As soon as Freedom Fest Grand Marshal Susan Phillips waved to the crowd, the annual celebration began.

The 16th annual Freedom Fest had something for everyone as the all-American celebration was all about bringing the community together.

First, was the parade stretching about a quarter-mile long and looping around Bay Isles Road.

Longboat Key residents, visitors, clubs, business and even dogs walked the parade route while waving and throwing candy and beads to the crowd that had been lining the streets since 8:30 a.m.

As the parade finished, the crowd gathered in Bicentennial park for the Longboat Key Garden Club's Butterfly Release and the Rotary Club of Longboat Key’s Hot Diggity Dog costume contest. Following those, kids reveled in games, face painting and sand art.

For some, the parade has been a long-standing tradition. Longboat Key Chamber President Gail Loefgren, who plans the event each year, said the crowd was about the same size as last year, though there was more parade participation.

For others, though, this was a first-time experience. This year’s Freedom Fest was Camille Jenn and Addelyn Schoenfelder’s first time walking in a parade. Jenn, dressed as the Statue of Liberty, and Schoenfelder walked with Edward Jones Investments’ car, which won the contest for best decorated float, and threw candy to bystanders, which was their favorite part.

“I think giving out candy,” Jenn said while Schoenfelder nodded in agreement.

And while the kids were enjoying all the activities, the adults were having fun watching their excitement.

Phillips’ said seeing all the kids was the best part but called the whole event exciting.

“It was the most fun I never thought I would have,” she said.



