Grand Marshal Susan Phillips and Jim Seaton as Uncle Sam

Longboat Key celebrates the stars and stripes

Wednesday, Jul. 4, 2018 |

Chad Myers and Joanna Wnuk wave to the crowd.

Chloe, J.R. and Claire Jurgensen

Camille Jenn decorates a car for the parade.

Steve Gianopolus and Sandy and Irina LaRose

Fire Rescue Chief Paul Dezzi, Police Chief Pete Cumming, Dee Harmer and Town Manager Tom Harmer

Jackson Scott and Liam Vaughn

Samuel Marse

Camille Jenn walks in the parade as the Statue of Liberty.

Peter Gehan takes a ride through the parade route.

Leilah Miller releases a butterfly.

Lilly and Grace Gerling won “Most Patriotic” in the Hot Diggity Dog Contest with their dogs Sailor and Davy Jones.

Uncle Sam with Anna and Julia Donnellan

Mila and Maddy Boyer-Martinez

Longboat Key commissioners Ken Schneier, Ed Zunz, Randy Clair and Jim Brown

Grand Marshal Susan Phillips waves to the crowd.

Kids in their most patriotic outfits walk the parade route.

The U.S. Coast Guard parades their new vessel on Bay Isles Road.

The Rotary Club of Longboat Key leads the dogs down Bay Isles Road.

Lenny and Susan Landau with Sammy

Dogs walked alongside their owners in the parade.

Members of the Longboat Key Garden Club are all smiles as they walk the parade route.

Steve Branham leads the Longboat Key Garden Club around Bay Isles Road.

Zuleika Zunz pops out of a sunroof during the parade.

Dogs wore their most patriotic outfits for the parade and Hot Diggity Dog contest.

Edward Jones Investments won the prize from Cannons Marina for best decorated float.

Dogs wore their most patriotic outfits for the parade and Hot Diggity Dog contest.

Cathy Bishop and Jack Black wave to the crowd.

Irina LaRose waves to the crowd as the Statue of Liberty on the Design 2000 Float.

Dogs wore their most patriotic outfits for the parade and Hot Diggity Dog contest.

Steven Newman waves to the crowd during the parade.

Suzy Brenner let her dog ride along the car during the parade.

Chris Wypiszynski, Ashley Maheu, Tommy McAdams and Joshua Stewart wave to the crowd from Junk King’s truck.

Horses from Sixteen Hands Horse Sanctuary walk the parade route.

Mary Ellen Forshey opens an envelope to release a butterfly.

Mallory and Grayson Montminy

Karen Bell paints Amelia Bridges’ face.

Bryson Chambers fills a plastic star with sand.

Susannah Holt tests out a game following the parade.

Maddy Boyer-Martinez makes sand art after the parade.

Mallory and Grayson Montminy pet a horse from Sixteen Hands Horse Sanctuary.

Uncle Sam with Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce President Gail Loefgren

McRae, Stedman and Hadley Wiggins

The annual Freedom Fest featured a parade, dog costume contest, butterfly release, games and more.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The Freedom Fest parade might be the world’s shortest, but that didn’t deter the crowd’s patriotic spirit Wednesday morning.

As soon as Freedom Fest Grand Marshal Susan Phillips waved to the crowd, the annual celebration began.

The 16th annual Freedom Fest had something for everyone as the all-American celebration was all about bringing the community together.

First, was the parade stretching about a quarter-mile long and looping around Bay Isles Road.

Longboat Key residents, visitors, clubs, business and even dogs walked the parade route while waving and throwing candy and beads to the crowd that had been lining the streets since 8:30 a.m.

As the parade finished, the crowd gathered in Bicentennial park for the Longboat Key Garden Club's Butterfly Release and the Rotary Club of Longboat Key’s Hot Diggity Dog costume contest. Following those, kids reveled in games, face painting and sand art.

For some, the parade has been a long-standing tradition. Longboat Key Chamber President Gail Loefgren, who plans the event each year, said the crowd was about the same size as last year, though there was more parade participation.

For others, though, this was a first-time experience. This year’s Freedom Fest was Camille Jenn and Addelyn Schoenfelder’s first time walking in a parade. Jenn, dressed as the Statue of Liberty, and Schoenfelder walked with Edward Jones Investments’ car, which won the contest for best decorated float, and threw candy to bystanders, which was their favorite part.

“I think giving out candy,” Jenn said while Schoenfelder nodded in agreement.

And while the kids were enjoying all the activities, the adults were having fun watching their excitement.

Phillips’ said seeing all the kids was the best part but called the whole event exciting.  

“It was the most fun I never thought I would have,” she said.


 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

See All Articles by Katie

