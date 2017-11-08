 Skip to main content
Officials from the Town of Longboat Key and Sarasota County cut the ribbon to mark the official opening of Bayfront Park.

Longboat Key and Sarasota County celebrate Bayfront Park

Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017

Longboat Key Police Department Deputy Police Chief Frank Rubino and Chief Pete Cumming with Longboat Key Fire Rescue Chief Paul Dezzi and Tina Adams

B.J. Bishop and town commissioner Randy Clair

Sarasota County commissioner Mike Moran, Rob LaDue, and Sarasota County Commission Chairman Paul Caragiulo

Town commissioner Irwin Pastor and Mayor Terry Gans

Melanie Gonzmart, Casey Gonzmart, Andrea Gonzmart-Williams and Beau Williams

Cyndi Seamon and Public Works Director Juan Florensa

Shantel Norman sings the national anthem.

Tom Harmer, Sarasota County Administrator and future Longboat Key town manager, welcomes guest to the Bayfront Park grand opening.

Carolyn Brown, director of Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources, address the crowd, calling Bayfront Park a “gem.”

Longboat Key Mayor Terry Gans speaks to the crowd at the Bayfront Park grand opening.

Officials from the Town of Longboat Key and Sarasota County cut the ribbon to mark the official opening of Bayfront Park.

Charlene Donnelly and Terri Driver

Ross Russo and Mark Richardson, Longboat Key Streets, Facilities, Parks & Recreation manager

Town commissioner George and Madelyn Spoll

Jay Sparr and Carol Erker

Jackson Kennedy tests out a fishing pole during a lesson from Rusty Chinnis.

Rusty Chinnis gives a fishing lesson at the Bayfront Park grand opening.

Longboat Key Public Works Director Isaac Brownman, Chris Sharek and Longboat Key Public Works Manager James Linkogle

Lily and Leah Hass check out the children’s playground at Bayfront Park.

Longboat Key Town Manager Dave Bullock and Assistant to the Town Manager Susan Phillips

Lily Haas tests out the slide at the children’s playground at Bayfront Park.

Lily Haas

Puppies from Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue nap after running around the dog park at Bayfront Park.

The town and county held a public grand opening for the park on Nov. 8.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Teamwork was the theme at the Bayfront Park grand opening on Nov. 8.

Longboat Key Mayor Terry Gans, Sarasota County Administrator and soon-to-be Longboat Key Town Manager Tom Harmer, Sarasota County Commission Chairman Paul Caragiulo and Director of Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Carolyn Brown all touched on the great things that can happen when two entities work together.

In this case, those entities were Sarasota County and the town of Longboat Key. After two-and-a-half years, they were able to celebrate the completion of Bayfront Park.

”Quality of life is important in Sarasota County, and this is an example of that,” Harmer said.

The $3.5 million project began in June 2016 with the town paying $1.02 million and Sarasota County contributing $2 million. Members of the community, including the Longboat Key Kiwanis, Garden and Rotary clubs contributed as well.

Renovations include a kayak launch operated by Happy Paddler Kayak Tours & Ecoventures, a dog park, pickleball, shuffleboard and basketball courts, a children’s playground, picnic area, pavilion, fishing pier, bicycle facilities, fitness classes and a technology hub.

Following Harmer, Gans asked how one could put a price on enjoyment before expressing his pride for the park.

“I’m thrilled with the beauty and fun potential of Bayfront Park,” Gans said.

Brown expressed that a park takes on the personality of the community it’s in, and said Bayfront Park is no exception. She called it a “gem” in the Sarasota parks’ system.

It would seem those in attendance agreed. Following a ribbon cutting, guests enjoyed refreshments and light bites courtesy of The Columbia Restaurant Group and ventured around the park earning “passport stamps” on a sheet given to them as they arrived. At each spot at the park, like the playground or dog park, they were given a stamp to work toward winning a prize.

 

