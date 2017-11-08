Longboat Key and Sarasota County celebrate Bayfront Park

Teamwork was the theme at the Bayfront Park grand opening on Nov. 8.

Longboat Key Mayor Terry Gans, Sarasota County Administrator and soon-to-be Longboat Key Town Manager Tom Harmer, Sarasota County Commission Chairman Paul Caragiulo and Director of Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Carolyn Brown all touched on the great things that can happen when two entities work together.

In this case, those entities were Sarasota County and the town of Longboat Key. After two-and-a-half years, they were able to celebrate the completion of Bayfront Park.

”Quality of life is important in Sarasota County, and this is an example of that,” Harmer said.

The $3.5 million project began in June 2016 with the town paying $1.02 million and Sarasota County contributing $2 million. Members of the community, including the Longboat Key Kiwanis, Garden and Rotary clubs contributed as well.

Renovations include a kayak launch operated by Happy Paddler Kayak Tours & Ecoventures, a dog park, pickleball, shuffleboard and basketball courts, a children’s playground, picnic area, pavilion, fishing pier, bicycle facilities, fitness classes and a technology hub.

Following Harmer, Gans asked how one could put a price on enjoyment before expressing his pride for the park.

“I’m thrilled with the beauty and fun potential of Bayfront Park,” Gans said.

Brown expressed that a park takes on the personality of the community it’s in, and said Bayfront Park is no exception. She called it a “gem” in the Sarasota parks’ system.

It would seem those in attendance agreed. Following a ribbon cutting, guests enjoyed refreshments and light bites courtesy of The Columbia Restaurant Group and ventured around the park earning “passport stamps” on a sheet given to them as they arrived. At each spot at the park, like the playground or dog park, they were given a stamp to work toward winning a prize.