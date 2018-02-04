Only time will tell who the Super Bowl LII champion will be, but Longboat Island Chapel congregants aren’t wasting any time celebrating.

Following the Sunday morning service, about 50 chapel members gathered for a pre-game lunch in the fellowship hall.

With a complete buffet of hot dogs, deviled eggs, baked beans, pretzel bites and cupcakes, attendees had everything they needed to fuel up before the big game.

Before enjoying their meal though, the Rev. Bill Friederich said a prayer and ended it by asking God to help the New England Patriots.

His prayer got some mixed reviews and laughs from his congregants.