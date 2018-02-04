 Skip to main content
Dorothy Gordon, Joan Partridge and Jan Holman

Longboat Island Chapel warms up for Super Bowl LII

Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 |

Barbara Gusie, Christine Rose Kennedy and Mimi Horwitz

Each table was set with football themed decorations, including mini goal posts.

Bob and Ruth German and Joyce and Bob Mazurek

Shirley Bretches and Ingrid McClellan

Among other tailgating foods, football-themed cupcakes were prepared for dessert.

Mike Hodges and John Summers

Claudia Hoban and Iris White

Beryl Schwartztrauber and Gwen Kearns

Betty Rieger, Lois Finley Shook and Barbara Hero

About 50 chapel members enjoyed a pre-Super Bowl lunch following the Sunday morning service.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Only time will tell who the Super Bowl LII champion will be, but Longboat Island Chapel congregants aren’t wasting any time celebrating.

Following the Sunday morning service, about 50 chapel members gathered for a pre-game lunch in the fellowship hall.

With a complete buffet of hot dogs, deviled eggs, baked beans, pretzel bites and cupcakes, attendees had everything they needed to fuel up before the big game.

Before enjoying their meal though, the Rev. Bill Friederich said a prayer and ended it by asking God to help the New England Patriots.

His prayer got some mixed reviews and laughs from his congregants.

