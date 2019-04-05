Longboat Island Chapel plays games for a cause

It was all fun and games at Longboat Island Chapel April 5.

On Friday evening, the chapel hosted its first fundraising event for Feeding Empty Little Tummies, a nonprofit organization based in Bradenton that serves schools by providing meals to homeless students through giving them backpacks of food for the weekend.

During the event, approximately 70 guests played various games, such as cornhole, “backpack tennis toss” and “pin the fin on the mermaid” for prizes. Additionally, there was a raffle and live auction later in the evening.