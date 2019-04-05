 Skip to main content
Event organizer Becky Jones and President and CEO of F.E.L.T. Kim Bailey

Longboat Island Chapel plays games for a cause

Friday, Apr. 5, 2019 |

Michelle Giannico tries “pin the fin on the mermaid.”

Friday, Apr. 5, 2019 |

Corinne Moore and Betty Jo Haas

Friday, Apr. 5, 2019 |

Irina LaRose and Tom and Sue Reese

Friday, Apr. 5, 2019 |

Becky Jones and Holtzermann play “beat the clock.”

Friday, Apr. 5, 2019 |

Raffle items include a Fit Bit and jewelry.

Friday, Apr. 5, 2019 |

Karen Pashkow and Ann Dolan

Friday, Apr. 5, 2019 |

Chapel members made cakes for a game like musical chairs.

Friday, Apr. 5, 2019 |

Donna Dolan, Joyce and Bob Mazurek

Friday, Apr. 5, 2019 |

Terry and Nancy Hart and Tom Sabow

Friday, Apr. 5, 2019 |

Games, such as backpack tennis toss, provided entertainment all evening.

Friday, Apr. 5, 2019 |

Melody Nelson plays cornhole.

Friday, Apr. 5, 2019 |

Patty Parmann, Shirley Noyes and Val Stansfield

Friday, Apr. 5, 2019 |

One of the games, cake walk, was similar to musical chairs.

Friday, Apr. 5, 2019 |

On April 5, the chapel hosted a fundraiser for Feeding Empty Little Tummies.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

It was all fun and games at Longboat Island Chapel April 5.

On Friday evening, the chapel hosted its first fundraising event for Feeding Empty Little Tummies, a nonprofit organization based in Bradenton that serves schools by providing meals to homeless students through giving them backpacks of food for the weekend.

During the event, approximately 70 guests played various games, such as cornhole, “backpack tennis toss” and “pin the fin on the mermaid” for prizes. Additionally, there was a raffle and live auction later in the evening.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

