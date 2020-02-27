Longboat Island Chapel hosts Mardi Gras bash

If you couldn’t be in New Orleans on Mardi Gras, the Longboat Island Chapel was the place to be.

Elaborate decorations were scattered throughout the social hall, including on the massive table of sweet and savory treats. Attendees — many masked and barely recognizable — mingled with each other as jazz music played throughout the hall.

Bah Hero, wife of the Rev. Bill Friederich, cooked up pots and pots of classic Mardi Gras cuisine, including jambalaya, red beans and rice and cornbread. Everyone dove in after playing New Orleans-themed bingo and before moving onto other games.

“I remind you that tomorrow we have Ash Wednesday services,” The Rev. Bill Friederich reminded the assembled group. “So you can repent for all the fun tonight.”