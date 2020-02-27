 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Attendees could pick up beads as they entered.

Longboat Island Chapel hosts Mardi Gras bash

Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 |

Attendees could pick up beads as they entered.

Buy this Photo
Joyce Mazurek and Joyce Welch

Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 |

Joyce Mazurek and Joyce Welch

Buy this Photo
Michon Anderson, Bah Hero and Barbara Hero

Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 |

Michon Anderson, Bah Hero and Barbara Hero

Buy this Photo
Becky Jones and Sue Reese

Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 |

Becky Jones and Sue Reese

Buy this Photo
Bob Mazurek and Sparky Pashkow

Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 |

Bob Mazurek and Sparky Pashkow

Buy this Photo
An elaborately decorated table welcomed guests to snack on appetizers.

Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 |

An elaborately decorated table welcomed guests to snack on appetizers.

Buy this Photo
Mardi Gras trivia was on all the tables.

Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 |

Mardi Gras trivia was on all the tables.

Buy this Photo
Charlie Shook and Lois Finley Shook

Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 |

Charlie Shook and Lois Finley Shook

Buy this Photo
Gold dominated the event.

Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 |

Gold dominated the event.

Buy this Photo
Karen Pashkow and Peggy Lammers

Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 |

Karen Pashkow and Peggy Lammers

Buy this Photo
Elegant masks and jewelry in the purple, green and gold theme were everywhere.

Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 |

Elegant masks and jewelry in the purple, green and gold theme were everywhere.

Buy this Photo
Attendees sat down to play bingo.

Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 |

Attendees sat down to play bingo.

Buy this Photo
Linda and Walt Focht

Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 |

Linda and Walt Focht

Buy this Photo
Jim Mason and Erika Matheis

Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 |

Jim Mason and Erika Matheis

Buy this Photo
Tom and Sue Reese

Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 |

Tom and Sue Reese

Buy this Photo
Five in a row on NoLa bingo.

Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 |

Five in a row on NoLa bingo.

Buy this Photo
The Rev. Bill Friederich on the Mardi Gras throne.

Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 |

The Rev. Bill Friederich on the Mardi Gras throne.

Buy this Photo
Steaming jambalaya was served fresh.

Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 |

Steaming jambalaya was served fresh.

Buy this Photo
The Mardi Gras mermaid was pulled around on a "float."

Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 |

The Mardi Gras mermaid was pulled around on a "float."

Buy this Photo
Bah Hero and Bill Friederich

Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 |

Bah Hero and Bill Friederich

Buy this Photo
Share
Attendees ate, drank and were merry for Mardi.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

If you couldn’t be in New Orleans on Mardi Gras, the Longboat Island Chapel was the place to be. 

Elaborate decorations were scattered throughout the social hall, including on the massive table of sweet and savory treats. Attendees — many masked and barely recognizable — mingled with each other as jazz music played throughout the hall. 

Bah Hero, wife of the Rev. Bill Friederich, cooked up pots and pots of classic Mardi Gras cuisine, including jambalaya, red beans and rice and cornbread. Everyone dove in after playing New Orleans-themed bingo and before moving onto other games. 

“I remind you that tomorrow we have Ash Wednesday services,” The Rev. Bill Friederich reminded the assembled group. “So you can repent for all the fun tonight.” 

Related Stories

Advertisement