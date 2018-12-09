 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Croissants, fruit and chocolates awaited guests at their tables.

Longboat Island Chapel hosts holiday brunch

Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 |

Croissants, fruit and chocolates awaited guests at their tables.

Buy this Photo
Joan Partridge and Pat Kordis

Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 |

Joan Partridge and Pat Kordis

Buy this Photo
Barbara Koetsier and Dorothy Gordon

Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 |

Barbara Koetsier and Dorothy Gordon

Buy this Photo
Clarice Schetter and Catherine MacDuff

Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 |

Clarice Schetter and Catherine MacDuff

Buy this Photo
Fred Beyerlein, Lois Finley Shook and Gene Campbell

Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 |

Fred Beyerlein, Lois Finley Shook and Gene Campbell

Buy this Photo
Karen Pashkow and Nancy Luse hold up tote bags Luse made.

Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 |

Karen Pashkow and Nancy Luse hold up tote bags Luse made.

Buy this Photo
Michelle Giannico, Kate Nothacker and Cindy Kuehnel

Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 |

Michelle Giannico, Kate Nothacker and Cindy Kuehnel

Buy this Photo
Dick Eichhorn, Patty Sabow, Mardene Eichhorn, Tom Sabow, Charlie Shook and John Holtzermann

Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 |

Dick Eichhorn, Patty Sabow, Mardene Eichhorn, Tom Sabow, Charlie Shook and John Holtzermann

Buy this Photo
Tom Giannico and Warren Guse

Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 |

Tom Giannico and Warren Guse

Buy this Photo
Sue Reese sold and displayed her jewelry during the brunch.

Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 |

Sue Reese sold and displayed her jewelry during the brunch.

Buy this Photo
Kristen and Sue Reese

Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 |

Kristen and Sue Reese

Buy this Photo
Share
Chapel members gathered Dec. 9 for a Sunday morning service and a festive brunch.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The weather outside might have been frightful Sunday morning as rain poured down, but that didn’t stop Longboat Island Chapel members from celebrating the holidays.

Following a worship service, chapel members gathered for a festive holiday brunch in the fellowship hall. Before enjoying omelettes, croissants and more, brunch-goers perused tables showcasing members’ talents ranging from jewelry to tote bags. Items could be purchased with some of the profit going back to the church.


 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

See All Articles by Katie

Related Stories

Advertisement