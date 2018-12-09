Longboat Island Chapel hosts holiday brunch

The weather outside might have been frightful Sunday morning as rain poured down, but that didn’t stop Longboat Island Chapel members from celebrating the holidays.

Following a worship service, chapel members gathered for a festive holiday brunch in the fellowship hall. Before enjoying omelettes, croissants and more, brunch-goers perused tables showcasing members’ talents ranging from jewelry to tote bags. Items could be purchased with some of the profit going back to the church.



