Longboat Island Chapel hosts food drive

Longboat Island Chapel members set up for their second day of food collecting on Nov. 14 to bright sun. Donors pulled into the gravel parking lot, had their nonperishable foods swiftly accepted and were thanked with a note and a bag of peppermints.

Volunteers set up chairs and umbrellas, brought cold drinks and passed the time between donors by chatting with each other. New pastor Brock Patterson helped out with his dog and unofficial new church mascot, Pippa, getting a good look at her new home.

The church is giving all the collected food and donated money (about $700) to Turning Points in Bradenton. The church has worked with the nonprofit before, including in the summer when they had their first pandemic-era food drive. After Friday and partway through Saturday's collection, the group had filled up about two cars with nonperishable food.

"I just want to thank all our participants for coming out," event chair Vickie Van Meier said.