One car stood at the ready to collect more groceries.

Longboat Island Chapel hosts food drive

Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020

One car stood at the ready to collect more groceries.

Donna Dolan, VIckie Van Meier and Susan Schaefer

Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 |

Donna Dolan, VIckie Van Meier and Susan Schaefer

Peggy Lammers and Rev. Brock Patterson

Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 |

Peggy Lammers and Rev. Brock Patterson

One car was already full of items to take to Turning Points.

Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 |

One car was already full of items to take to Turning Points.

Pippa the dog got acquainted with her new home.

Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 |

Pippa the dog got acquainted with her new home.

Peggy Lammers loads groceries into a car.

Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 |

Peggy Lammers loads groceries into a car.

The group had noisemakers to get drivers' attention and thank-you bags for donors.

Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 |

The group had noisemakers to get drivers' attention and thank-you bags for donors.

Peggy Lammers, Susan Schaefer and Ali Mercer

Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 |

Peggy Lammers, Susan Schaefer and Ali Mercer

Bright signs were set up to draw drivers in.

Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 |

Bright signs were set up to draw drivers in.

The church has done food drives over the summer as well.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

Longboat Island Chapel members set up for their second day of food collecting on Nov. 14 to bright sun. Donors pulled into the gravel parking lot, had their nonperishable foods swiftly accepted and were thanked with a note and a bag of peppermints.

Volunteers set up chairs and umbrellas, brought cold drinks and passed the time between donors by chatting with each other. New pastor Brock Patterson helped out with his dog and unofficial new church mascot, Pippa, getting a good look at her new home. 

The church is giving all the collected food and donated money (about $700) to Turning Points in Bradenton. The church has worked with the nonprofit before, including in the summer when they had their first pandemic-era food drive. After Friday and partway through Saturday's collection, the group had filled up about two cars with nonperishable food. 

"I just want to thank all our participants for coming out," event chair Vickie Van Meier said. 

