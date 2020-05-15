Longboat Island Chapel hosts food drive

Several members of Longboat Island Chapel organized a food drive, with emphasis on the "drive" part.

On May 15, donors could drive up to the church, where a small group of volunteers would remove their dry food donations and hand out a thank-you card from the chapel. On the first day, cars drove up quite frequently, with volunteers quickly removing the items and sending folks on their way again.

"Business is brisk," volunteer Peggy Lammers said.

Lesley Rife spearheaded the volunteer event, after Vickie Van Meier wrote to her asking if the chapel could get such an event together. They didn't want to have people streaming in and out of the chapel itself, so Rife, Van Meier and a group of several other women decided to do it in the parking lot. Then, they decided to bring out signs, noisemakers and a tent along Gulf of Mexico Drive so people could see it and potentially drive back to donate. Cars honked and waved, and even a roofing crew across the street yelled good wishes to the group.

The volunteers will be back from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 16 to collect donations, and on Monday they will be taken to Our Daily Bread of Bradenton, Food Bank of Manatee, Stillpoint Mission and Meals on Wheels of Sarasota.