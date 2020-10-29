 Skip to main content
The centerpiece was also a present for Bah Hero.

Longboat Island Chapel bids farewell to longtime friend

Vickie Van Meier and Peggy Lammers

Joanna Myers and Carol Peschel

Betty Rahm, Valerie Evanko and Karen Pashkow

Jamie Engel and Bah Hero

Bonnie Wolfgram and Christine Kennedy

Ruth Hill and Vicki Lyons

Bah Hero's personal pumpkin.

Bah Hero

Homemade quiche was served.

Salad, blueberry cake and quiche were the focal point of the outdoor meal.

The sendoff was commemorated with a garden lunch.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

At Longboat Island Chapel on Oct. 29, Bah Hero was the woman of the hour. 

Hero is the wife of the chapel's priest, the Rev. Bill Friederich, who is retiring after his final service on Nov. 1. A group of women at the chapel organized an outdoor lunch in the chapel's garden as Hero's last hurrah.

Homemade quiche and cake were on the menu, as well as nostalgia and well-wishes. Hero, who hails from New Orleans and has put on the chapel's Mardi Gras party over the last few years, was presented with a green, purple and gold painted pumpkin.

"It's so me," she said. 

