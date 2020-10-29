Longboat Island Chapel bids farewell to longtime friend

At Longboat Island Chapel on Oct. 29, Bah Hero was the woman of the hour.

Hero is the wife of the chapel's priest, the Rev. Bill Friederich, who is retiring after his final service on Nov. 1. A group of women at the chapel organized an outdoor lunch in the chapel's garden as Hero's last hurrah.

Homemade quiche and cake were on the menu, as well as nostalgia and well-wishes. Hero, who hails from New Orleans and has put on the chapel's Mardi Gras party over the last few years, was presented with a green, purple and gold painted pumpkin.

"It's so me," she said.