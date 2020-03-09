Longboat Harbourettes present 2020 fashion show

The women of Longboat Harbour teamed up with Chico's to bring fashion to the condo association.
On Feb. 26, the women of Longboat Harbour gathered for a fashion show.
The theme was White Sands, and everyone wore blue and white. Fashions in the show mimicked the theme as well. Women sat with their friends, admiring the outfits as the models walked the room. The models' personalities were on display as they showed off the fashions, stopping to show off pockets, strike a pose or just dance their way through the room. During the show, volunteers from the men's club worked as waiters, pouring wine for the seated women.
Attendees were eligible for door prizes from various local businesses including Dream Weaver, Exit Art, Harry's Continental Kitchens and Design 2000. Chico's provided the fashions, Design 2000 the hair and makeup and Zildijan's the catered lunch.