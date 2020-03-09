 Skip to main content
Shannon Brennen walks the floor.

Longboat Harbourettes present 2020 fashion show

Monday, Mar. 9, 2020

Connie Haubert shows off her outfit.

Brenda Nelson walks the room.

Mary Ellen Ward shows off a Chico's outfit.

Beth Waldman and Lynn Tosby

Mary Bock smiles to the crowd.

Donna Greer shows off a colorful top.

Brenda Nelson walks in blue and white.

Models Mary Ellen Ward, Shannon Brennen, Mary Bock, Mary Dice, Donna Greer, Connie Haubert, Carol Fischbein and Brenda Nelson

Claire Kretchman and Carol Beddie

Jeanie McLaughlin, Marge Geiger and Donna Winter

Tom Vitro serves wine to the women.

Sheila Cyr and Kathy Lawson

Attendees serve themselves lunch.

Jan Langgard, Mary Falconeiri and Jeanne Sherwood

Joyce Roslund and Sheila Gaspar

Pat Young and Sandy Shepherd

The women of Longboat Harbour teamed up with Chico's to bring fashion to the condo association.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

On Feb. 26, the women of Longboat Harbour gathered for a fashion show. 

The theme was White Sands, and everyone wore blue and white. Fashions in the show mimicked the theme as well. Women sat with their friends, admiring the outfits as the models walked the room. The models' personalities were on display as they showed off the fashions, stopping to show off pockets, strike a pose or just dance their way through the room. During the show, volunteers from the men's club worked as waiters, pouring wine for the seated women.  

Attendees were eligible for door prizes from various local businesses including Dream Weaver, Exit Art, Harry's Continental Kitchens and Design 2000. Chico's provided the fashions, Design 2000 the hair and makeup and Zildijan's the catered lunch.

