John Troup and Keith O'Connor.

Longboat Harbour residents gather for barbecue

Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 |

Connie Haubert and Pam Blevins.

Mary Bock and Susan Claudio.

Ginger and David Driscoll and Don Atkinson.

Ginger and David Driscoll.

Brenda Nelson and Carol Fischbein.

Susan Claudio helps Sparky with the grill.

Folks line up for food as it comes out.

The turnout increased over the event's runtime.

All the fixings for hot dogs and burgers were available.

Henno Menting, Mary Bock and John Troup.

Tom Drugan and John Shea.

Michael, Barbara and Robert Bushman.

Golf awards await their recipients.

Event organizer John Troup and the awards.

Despite wind, many made it to the social event.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

Longboat Harbour residents braved the falling Florida temperatures for golf and a barbecue on Wednesday, Nov. 13. 

The community’s golf tournament began in the morning before moving back home to enjoy hot dogs and burgers grilled by the resident grill tender Sparky. The day was overcast and a bit chilly for this part of the world. Strong winds blew in off the bay, causing organizers to move things into the recreation center. Sparky continued to man the grill outside, though. 

“We didn’t make the decision to come inside until we got out here,” event sponsor John Troup said. “The weather is probably keeping a lot of people away.” 

Though the turnout was low at first, more and more folks came to mingle with friends and enjoy good food before golf awards were handed out.

The Author: Nat Kaemmerer

Nat Kaemmerer is your Longboat Key community reporter. She earned a bachelor's degree in magazine arts and culture journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 2019 and has lived in Florida or Missouri her whole life. 

See All Articles by Nat

