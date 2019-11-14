Longboat Harbour residents gather for barbecue

Longboat Harbour residents braved the falling Florida temperatures for golf and a barbecue on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

The community’s golf tournament began in the morning before moving back home to enjoy hot dogs and burgers grilled by the resident grill tender Sparky. The day was overcast and a bit chilly for this part of the world. Strong winds blew in off the bay, causing organizers to move things into the recreation center. Sparky continued to man the grill outside, though.

“We didn’t make the decision to come inside until we got out here,” event sponsor John Troup said. “The weather is probably keeping a lot of people away.”

Though the turnout was low at first, more and more folks came to mingle with friends and enjoy good food before golf awards were handed out.