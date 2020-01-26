 Skip to main content
A few women started the dancing for the evening.

Longboat Harbour residents celebrate the new Roaring '20s

Bob and Joyce Mazurek on the dance floor

More residents joined the soft-shoeing.

Gretchen Burns, Donna Birnbaum and Barb Watson

Joe Longlin and Sheila Weiser

John Wheeland, Jane Hunter and Gwen and Gary Wallin

A jazzy band kept things festive

Beth Waldman, Sue Troup, Sharyn Ford and Joyce Mazurek

In suspenders and pearls, residents grabbed dinner.

Gary Hall and Jim Vinei at the speakeasy.

Dozens of Longboat Harbour residents gathered for the evening.

John and Mary Bock

Amongst 1920s-themed decor, residents in sparkles, sequins, suspenders and feathers strutted the dance floor.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

Longboat Harbour residents welcomed the new decade in the old-fashioned way — the very old-fashioned way. 

Feather boas, pinstripes, handlebar mustaches and sequined dresses were everywhere as residents took it back to the 1920s to ring in the 2020s. A jazzy band provided music to hit the dance floor to, while '20s-themed decor, including speakeasy signs, festooned the walls. The "speakeasy" bar flowed freely as residents danced, ate and were merry in the festive atmosphere. 

