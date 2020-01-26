Longboat Harbour residents celebrate the new Roaring '20s

Longboat Harbour residents welcomed the new decade in the old-fashioned way — the very old-fashioned way.

Feather boas, pinstripes, handlebar mustaches and sequined dresses were everywhere as residents took it back to the 1920s to ring in the 2020s. A jazzy band provided music to hit the dance floor to, while '20s-themed decor, including speakeasy signs, festooned the walls. The "speakeasy" bar flowed freely as residents danced, ate and were merry in the festive atmosphere.