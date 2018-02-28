Longboat Harbour travels to 'Paris' in style

The ladies of Longboat Harbour took a fashionable trip to Paris on Feb. 28 without having to leave the island.

The Harbourettes' biennial fashion show whisked attendees away for an afternoon of “Springtime in Paris.”

About 100 residents and friends gathered in the clubhouse where a mini Eiffel Tower decorated the entrance and pink decorations colored the tables. While the fashionistas enjoyed lunch from The Rosemary, 10 models showed off clothing from Chico’s new brand aimed at empowering women to be bold and unique.

