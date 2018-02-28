 Skip to main content
Gretchen Burns shows off her style during the fashion show.

Longboat Harbour travels to 'Paris' in style

The fashion show theme was “Springtime in Paris.”

Fran Bogue, Maureen Shea, Connie Jones, Carolyn Nareske, Rickey Carr and Pam Euerle

Kathy Sever models clothes from Chico’s during the fashion show.

Delores Stefanski smiles at the crowd.

Mary Jean Drugan begins to twirl for the crowd.

Marge Geiger smiles as she walks the room during the fashion show.

Pat Marshke, Barbara Siira and Sue Troup

Joyce Mazurek models clothes from Chico’s.

Susan Claudio turns to show off her outfit from Chico’s.

Pam Euerle, Judy Blair and Judy Hershberger

Gail Gilvey shows her outfit without a jacket.

Sherry Bock and Ode Willaert

Eileen Sheridan and Eileen Gildea

Carol Shaw shows off her Chico’s clothing.

About 100 residents gathered for an afternoon of food, fashion and fun Feb. 28.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The ladies of Longboat Harbour took a fashionable trip to Paris on Feb. 28 without having to leave the island.

The Harbourettes' biennial fashion show whisked attendees away for an afternoon of “Springtime in Paris.”

About 100 residents and friends gathered in the clubhouse where a mini Eiffel Tower decorated the entrance and pink decorations colored the tables. While the fashionistas enjoyed lunch from The Rosemary, 10 models showed off clothing from Chico’s new brand aimed at empowering women to be bold and unique.
 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

