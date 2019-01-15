 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Dockmaster Larry Bateman, Purser Margie Clark, Scribe Graham Sampson, Dockmaster John Shea Commodore Bill Coughlin

Longboat Harbour changes watch

Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019 |

Dockmaster Larry Bateman, Purser Margie Clark, Scribe Graham Sampson, Dockmaster John Shea Commodore Bill Coughlin

Buy this Photo
Allen Ross and Mary and Yo Kimura

Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019 |

Allen Ross and Mary and Yo Kimura

Buy this Photo
Bob Silver and Keith O’Connor

Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019 |

Bob Silver and Keith O’Connor

Buy this Photo
John Wheeland and Jane Hunter

Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019 |

John Wheeland and Jane Hunter

Buy this Photo
Residents could purchase Longboat Habour apparel and mugs.

Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019 |

Residents could purchase Longboat Habour apparel and mugs.

Buy this Photo
Alan Malone and Ken Comeford

Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019 |

Alan Malone and Ken Comeford

Buy this Photo
Fire & Ice performed throughout the evening.

Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019 |

Fire & Ice performed throughout the evening.

Buy this Photo
Mary and Jac Lentz

Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019 |

Mary and Jac Lentz

Buy this Photo
Janice Doherty and Mary Jean Drugan

Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019 |

Janice Doherty and Mary Jean Drugan

Buy this Photo
Residents enjoyed a buffet dinner before the ceremony began.

Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019 |

Residents enjoyed a buffet dinner before the ceremony began.

Buy this Photo
Share
For the first time since 2015, the condominium complex has new leadership.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

It was a special occasion for Longboat Harbour residents Jan. 15.

Nearly 100 residents gathered in the complex’s social hall for the first Change of Watch ceremony since 2015.

After a four-year hiatus a new yacht club board was sworn in Tuesday evening.

Longboat Harbour board of directors member Bonnie Coughlin kicked off the ceremony by sharing that the yacht club was officially reinstated in April 2018.

“The yacht club was always active in our community,” she said.

Throughout the evening, attendees enjoyed a buffet dinner and listened to live music by Fire & Ice.

 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

See All Articles by Katie

Related Stories

Advertisement