Longboat Harbour changes watch

It was a special occasion for Longboat Harbour residents Jan. 15.

Nearly 100 residents gathered in the complex’s social hall for the first Change of Watch ceremony since 2015.

After a four-year hiatus a new yacht club board was sworn in Tuesday evening.

Longboat Harbour board of directors member Bonnie Coughlin kicked off the ceremony by sharing that the yacht club was officially reinstated in April 2018.

“The yacht club was always active in our community,” she said.

Throughout the evening, attendees enjoyed a buffet dinner and listened to live music by Fire & Ice.