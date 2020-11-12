 Skip to main content
On Wednesday afternoon, wind and rain came in waves.

Longboat flooding prompts some to head to shelters



Longboat Key Fire Rescue personnel respond to high water in a neighborhood. (LBKFR photo)



Longboat Key Fire Rescue personnel use an all-terrain vehicle to navigate flood waters.



Flood waters rose as high as a fire hydrant in one portion of Longbeach Village.



Surf smashed into pieces a sailboat that has been beached since September. (Photo by Eileen Dee Dee Burkes, used with permission)



Tree limbs were down near Spinnaker Lane along Gulf of Mexico Drive.



Town leaders performing islandwide assessment today.
by: Eric Garwood Managing Editor

Town leaders are planning to make a detailed assessment of Eta’s tropical effects on Longboat Key this morning after an evening and night of wind, rain and rising waters.

In a message to Town Commissioners late Wednesday, Town Manager Tom Harmer said the island was fortunate to have avoided widespread power outages and wind damage, but localized heavy flooding was reported.

Compounding Eta’s rising water, driven by persistent tropical storm force winds from the west, was a lunar high tide at around 9:45 p.m.

Longboat Key Fire Rescue responded to several calls of water entering homes and assisted some residents in evacuating to a shelter in Manatee County. Among them, a call for assistance to the 600 block of Russell Street around 8:30 p.m.

Social media posts from residents showed several instances of water rising over seawalls and into homes. A vacationer from Chicago captured images of gulf waves overtopping dunes and rushing up a pathway to the beach.

In some cases, Harmer reported, gulf waves were pushing seawater across Gulf of Mexico Drive into neighborhood streets.

Homes in Longbeach Village were affected, residents said. Water reached inside residences in Buttonwood Harbor also.  St. Judes Drive also reported significant flooding, along with other neighborhoods.

Images posted on social media of a sailboat beached mid-island since September showed the vessel had been destroyed by hours of pounding surf. 

A downed power line in the 2100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive halted traffic in both directions for hours around 5:15 p.m., prompting a rerouting of vehicles through Bay Isles. Sarasota Police also cut off access to the Ringling Bridge and the New Pass Bridge in the early evening because of flooding conditions on Lido Key and St. Armands, only allowing residents and emergency vehicles to pass. That restriction was lifted this morning.

