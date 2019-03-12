 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Blueglass Award for Distinguished Leadership recipient Murray Blueglass with Longboat Key Democratic Club President Ken Marsh

Longboat Democrats install new leadership award

Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019 |

Blueglass Award for Distinguished Leadership recipient Murray Blueglass with Longboat Key Democratic Club President Ken Marsh

Buy this Photo
Lucie Lapovsky with guest speaker Mike Himowitz

Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019 |

Lucie Lapovsky with guest speaker Mike Himowitz

Buy this Photo
Tom and Sharon Arendshorst and Sandy and Ron Mulder

Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019 |

Tom and Sharon Arendshorst and Sandy and Ron Mulder

Buy this Photo
Evans Tilles and Terry Neis

Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019 |

Evans Tilles and Terry Neis

Buy this Photo
Bob Gary and Stan Rodbell

Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019 |

Bob Gary and Stan Rodbell

Buy this Photo
On April 1, the club will host a special event with Jill Wine-Banks, an analyst for MSNBC.

Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019 |

On April 1, the club will host a special event with Jill Wine-Banks, an analyst for MSNBC.

Buy this Photo
Syma and Jay Cohn

Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019 |

Syma and Jay Cohn

Buy this Photo
Karen Case and Becky vanderBogert

Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019 |

Karen Case and Becky vanderBogert

Buy this Photo
David Lapovsky and Ed Winnick

Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019 |

David Lapovsky and Ed Winnick

Buy this Photo
Andy Maass and Lois Barson

Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019 |

Andy Maass and Lois Barson

Buy this Photo
Ken Marsh presents the Blueglass Award for Distinguished Leadership to its first recipient Murray Blueglass.

Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019 |

Ken Marsh presents the Blueglass Award for Distinguished Leadership to its first recipient Murray Blueglass.

Buy this Photo
Murray Blueglass, a former club president, addresses the crowd after accepting his award.

Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019 |

Murray Blueglass, a former club president, addresses the crowd after accepting his award.

Buy this Photo
Share
Former club president Murray Blueglass is the namesake and first recipient of the leadership award, which was given out on March 12.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Murray Blueglass left the Longboat Key Democratic Club meeting with a little something extra. 

During the club’s monthly meeting on March 12, club President Ken Marsh started business a bit earlier than normal to take care of important business. He announced to the crowd that the club would award the new Blueglass Award for Distinguished Leadership to one of its members.

Blueglass, the award’s namesake, is the first recipient of this award. Blueglass was the club’s president for a decade and helped increase awareness and membership of the club.

He addressed the crowd, stating how shocked he was by the award, and reminding them of the importance of voting and working hard.

In addition to this announcement, the club members present heard from guest speaker Mike Himowitz, who worked as state news editor at The Baltimore Sun for more than 30 years and was a Washington correspondent. His topic was “Roosevelt, Trump, Craigslist and the Media in Peril.”

The club’s next event is on April 1, when Jill Wine-Banks, an MSNBC analyst and assistant Watergate prosecutor, will speak at a special luncheon. Those interested can register for the event at lbkdems.com.

 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

See All Articles by Katie

Related Stories

Advertisement