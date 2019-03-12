Longboat Democrats install new leadership award

Murray Blueglass left the Longboat Key Democratic Club meeting with a little something extra.

During the club’s monthly meeting on March 12, club President Ken Marsh started business a bit earlier than normal to take care of important business. He announced to the crowd that the club would award the new Blueglass Award for Distinguished Leadership to one of its members.

Blueglass, the award’s namesake, is the first recipient of this award. Blueglass was the club’s president for a decade and helped increase awareness and membership of the club.

He addressed the crowd, stating how shocked he was by the award, and reminding them of the importance of voting and working hard.

In addition to this announcement, the club members present heard from guest speaker Mike Himowitz, who worked as state news editor at The Baltimore Sun for more than 30 years and was a Washington correspondent. His topic was “Roosevelt, Trump, Craigslist and the Media in Peril.”

The club’s next event is on April 1, when Jill Wine-Banks, an MSNBC analyst and assistant Watergate prosecutor, will speak at a special luncheon. Those interested can register for the event at lbkdems.com.