Longboat commission hopefuls pitch policy decisions

Longboat Town Commission candidates and residents gathered Thursday evening for a forum hosted by the Longboat Observer in an effort to shed light on where the would-be island representatives stand on key issues.

District 3 candidate Jack Weber stuck to his campaign message: Stop development of the island. Stopping development, Weber said, would help reduce traffic snarls on the island.

“We need to work together to solve the underlying problem that is commercial development,” Weber said.

Ken Schneier, Weber’s opponent for the soon-to-be-vacated District 3 seat, said growth on the island is a “non-issue.”

Redevelopment on the island is the issue, Schneier said, and the town needs to be careful and crafty when updating its zoning codes.

“Our responsibility is to create a legal framework for people to work within the boundaries of,” Schneier said.

Randy Langley, a former developer and District 5 candidate, also said the island's zoning codes need updating, particularly to address the issue of the island's nonconforming structures.

Other than that, Langley said the only thing he would change about the island, after the overhead wires are underground, is the town's lighting. He said other than that, he likes the island the way it is, traffic included.

“I want to protect the interest that I have,” Langley said. “I can bring energy, time, an open mind and recent development experience (to the commission).”

Incumbent Ed Zunz, Langley’s opponent for the District 5 seat, said the island needs to think big about an inevitable challenge it faces: Sea level rise.

“It's about time we start thinking about the future," Zunz said.



Zunz also endorsed redrawing the town's borders solely within Sarasota County, a proposal Irwin Pastor, incumbent At-large candidate, said he would also support.

Pastor said the issue should be thought about regionally so that all parties involved — Longboat Key as well as Sarasota and Manatee counties — benefit from the move.

“I don’t think it's going to be five or six years, it could be within a few years,” Pastor said of the potential move to one county.

Pastor's opponent, Jack Wilson, has been in a hospital from a fall and could not make the forum.