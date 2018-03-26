 Skip to main content
The 2018-2019 Longboat Key Town Commission

Longboat chooses new mayor, vice mayor

Monday, Mar. 26, 2018

The 2018-2019 Longboat Key Town Commission

The Town of Longboat Key presented Terry Gans with a plaque commemorating his service

Monday, Mar. 26, 2018 |

The Town of Longboat Key presented Terry Gans with a plaque commemorating his service

Ken Schneier (left), Ed Zunz, Irwin Pastor and Randy Clair are sworn in to office.

Monday, Mar. 26, 2018 |

Ken Schneier (left), Ed Zunz, Irwin Pastor and Randy Clair are sworn in to office.

Vice Mayor Ed Zunz (left) and Mayor George Spoll are sworn into office.

Monday, Mar. 26, 2018 |

Vice Mayor Ed Zunz (left) and Mayor George Spoll are sworn into office.

Longboat Key Mayor George Spoll.

Monday, Mar. 26, 2018 |

Longboat Key Mayor George Spoll.

District 2 Commissioner George Spoll will serve as the mayor of Longboat Key, garnering four out of seven votes from fellow commissioners.
by: Bret Hauff Staff Writer

Longboat Key has chosen a new mayor, and he's one with experience. 

George Spoll will serve as the town's mayor, a position he's held at least once before from 2009 to 2011.

"What a pleasant surprise," Spoll said to the room of more than a dozen people. 

The Town Commission also selected Ed Zunz, the re-elected District 5 Commissioner, to continue his role as vice mayor. 

The new mayor succeeds outgoing District 3 mayor Terry Gans, who served as mayor for two years, vice mayor for one year and on the Commission for six. Gans, in his "valedictory" remarks, thanked his wife, Diane, fellow commissioners and others who helped him in his political journey. 

Last, but not least, Gans thanked the people of Longboat Key. 

"Nobody ever said a bad word to me," Gans said. "Face to face, they were nothing but supportive." 

Gans, in his District 3 seat, is succeeded by Ken Schneier, who won the election by more than 30 points. Zunz, who was also sworn in Monday, won his race by less than four points. Irwin Pastor, returning at-large commissioner nominated for mayor, won his seat on the commission by more than 40 points. 

Randy Clair, District 1 Commissioner, ran unopposed. 

 

The Author: Bret Hauff

I’m the Longboat Key Staff Reporter. I write stories about how decisions and events affect the island, its leaders and its citizens. I received a bachelor's degree in journalism from Emerson College, where I wrote for The Boston Globe. Reach me at 941-336-3468 ext. 333.

