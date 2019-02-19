 Skip to main content
Kerrii Anderson and Libby Dayani

Longboat Chamber, residents meet, greet and eat

Kerrii Anderson and Libby Dayani

Bill Konkol and Nick Timpone

Bill Konkol and Nick Timpone

Danielle and Alan Pollak

Danielle and Alan Pollak

Carol Peschel, Nicci Kobritz and Barbara Koetsier

Carol Peschel, Nicci Kobritz and Barbara Koetsier

Alan Zawacki paints a beach scene during the event.

Alan Zawacki paints a beach scene during the event.

Joan Partridge and Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce President Gail Loefgren

Joan Partridge and Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce President Gail Loefgren

Kevin Henault and Debbie Shaffer

Kevin Henault and Debbie Shaffer

Pat Kordis and Vicki Chance

Pat Kordis and Vicki Chance

Sherrill Sokol and Eric Kimsey

Sherrill Sokol and Eric Kimsey

Carole Frank and Michelle Barnet serve ice cream to attendees.

Carole Frank and Michelle Barnet serve ice cream to attendees.

Live music wafted throughout the Harbourside Ballroom.

Live music wafted throughout the Harbourside Ballroom.

Jack Dean and Ramin Mesghali

Jack Dean and Ramin Mesghali

Diane Junker and Alan Zawacki

Diane Junker and Alan Zawacki

The Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce opened its annual Meet, Greet and Eat expo to island residents this year.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The 14th annual Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce Meet, Greet and Eat event saw a new crowd this year.

For the first time in event history, the public was invited to mingle with chamber members.

Chamber president Gail Loefgren expected about 150 people to visit with the 41 vendors throughout the two-hour event. She said the vendor booth sold out quicker this year than in the past.

Vendors showcased their business and products while residents enjoyed sample dishes from various local residents.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

