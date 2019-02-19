The 14th annual Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce Meet, Greet and Eat event saw a new crowd this year.

For the first time in event history, the public was invited to mingle with chamber members.

Chamber president Gail Loefgren expected about 150 people to visit with the 41 vendors throughout the two-hour event. She said the vendor booth sold out quicker this year than in the past.

Vendors showcased their business and products while residents enjoyed sample dishes from various local residents.