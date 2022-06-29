Longboat chamber members spend a night at the aquarium

After the buses loaded with summer campers left for the day, Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium stayed open late on June 28 to let the grown-ups have some fun. Mote and the Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors hosted Business After Hours: Meet us at Mote.

The two-hour networking event was held in Mote’s courtyard, but attendees had free rein to be as curious as campers. The aquarium was open for roaming, and volunteers were on hand to answer questions. Volunteer Robin Hamilton had quite a few guests come visit her at the touch tank filled with slimy sea cucumbers and prickly sea urchins.

The crowd of about 50 chamber members were having fun and feeling generous. Many brought door prizes including free massages and gift cards for Starbucks, Outback Steakhouse and Lazy Lobster. Chamber Ambassador Debbie Shaffer sold 50/50 raffle tickets to benefit Manatee Children's Services.

Unlike a regular chamber meeting, there was no time for the go-around-the-room formal introductions. Members were too busy networking and checking out sharks. But as the evening wrapped up, the two hosts, Gail Loefgren and Evan Barniskis, thanked members for coming and offered a couple updates.

Loefgren still needs five volunteers to help the chamber with kid’s games and food at Freedom Fest on July 4. And Barniskis discussed Mote’s expansion into Lakewood Ranch.

From the courtyard, Barniskis said: “This whole area here that you’re standing in now will be transformed into research. All of our research enterprise will take over this entire space and use this to better understand the marine environment.”

The rescue and rehabilitation center across the street will be expanded and remain open to the public.

“We may be moving the main part of our public education out towards I-75, but we still will have our presence here,” Barnskisis said. "We still will be available not only to the residents of Longboat Key, but all the guests and visitors."