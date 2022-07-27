Longboat chamber members gather at Hugo II

Cocktails were served and connections were flowing at the latest Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event. About 50 members and prospective members visited the Hugo II dining room at the Cedars Tennis Resort & Club on July 26.

The chamber welcomed representatives from four new members this month: Zack Easton from Panhandle Cleaning, Charlie Murphy and Jeff Martin from Hotwire Communications, Alexis Smith-Frady from Compass Luxury Coastal Living Group and Dorian Kramer from The Paradise Center.

Juan Pingarron and Stella Villegas have been trying to open their restaurant, La Villa Mexican Grill, on Longboat Key since May 2021 and said they were happy to announce that the restaurant was about to have its final inspection the next day.

“We’ve been trying to open for a long time,” Villegas said. “It’s always something.” But she felt the approval was imminent and the restaurant should be open in two weeks.

The next chance to network with the chamber is a luncheon Aug. 11 at the Chart House.