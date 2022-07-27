 Skip to main content
Krista Post and Deanna Mesghali (Photos by Lesley Dwyer)

Longboat chamber members gather at Hugo II

Krista Post and Deanna Mesghali

Diane Lopez and Heather Rippy

Diane Lopez and Heather Rippy

Hans Kirkegaard and Earl Larson

Hans Kirkegaard and Earl Larson

Jeff Martin and Charlie Murphy

Jeff Martin and Charlie Murphy

Mike Sales and Patti Bosco

Mike Sales and Patti Bosco

Brian Wiffin, Steve Beebe and Sydnie Wahl

Brian Wiffin, Steve Beebe and Sydnie Wahl

Stella Villegas and Celia Moore

Stella Villegas and Celia Moore

Lucille Hollier and Krista Post

Lucille Hollier and Krista Post

Michael Seamon, Cyndi Seamon and Andrew Vac

Michael Seamon, Cyndi Seamon and Andrew Vac

Brad Marner and Jack Dean

Brad Marner and Jack Dean

Jack Dean and Irina LaRose

Jack Dean and Irina LaRose

Suzy Brenner, Tim McCaig, Debby McCaig and Cyndi Seamon

Suzy Brenner, Tim McCaig, Debby McCaig and Cyndi Seamon

Andrew Vac and Denisa Guttman

Andrew Vac and Denisa Guttman

About 50 Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce members attend the latest Business After Hours event at the Cedars Tennis Resort & Club.

About 50 Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce members attend the latest Business After Hours event at the Cedars Tennis Resort & Club.

Fifty members and prospective members attended Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce's Business After Hours event July 26.
Cocktails were served and connections were flowing at the latest Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event. About 50 members and prospective members visited the Hugo II dining room at the Cedars Tennis Resort & Club on July 26.

The chamber welcomed representatives from four new members this month: Zack Easton from Panhandle Cleaning, Charlie Murphy and Jeff Martin from Hotwire Communications, Alexis Smith-Frady from Compass Luxury Coastal Living Group and Dorian Kramer from The Paradise Center.  

Juan Pingarron and Stella Villegas have been trying to open their restaurant, La Villa Mexican Grill, on Longboat Key since May 2021 and said they were happy to announce that the restaurant was about to have its final inspection the next day.

“We’ve been trying to open for a long time,” Villegas said. “It’s always something.” But she felt the approval was imminent and the restaurant should be open in two weeks. 

The next chance to network with the chamber is a luncheon Aug. 11 at the Chart House.

