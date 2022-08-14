 Skip to main content
Dozens gathered at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall to listen to music.

Locals get down at Van Wezel Friday Fest

The Big Night Out band keeps the music coming.

Dan Shaffer, Pier Ignozzi-Shaffer, Mike and Debbie Magenheimer

Shuchi, Nathan and Nikhil Patel

Julia Morgan and Ann Paquin

Mason and Elias Joseph

Lismary Vicente plays jenga.

The afternoon was full of people dancing.

Renee Morrison and Lunatic the dog.

Lunatic the dog

Keven Celebi plays his horn.

Band leader Bruce Glasberg plays the trombone.

Rolando and Keeley Vazquez

The monthly event was again held on Aug. 12.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall lawn was full of families and music lovers looking to relax with an evening of fun during the monthly Friday Fest event on Aug. 12. 

The summer event series — which runs from June to September — had the Big Night Out tropical dance band playing music to an enthusiastic crowd. Attendees picked up drinks and snacks from food trucks and sat out to enjoy the music as the sun set. 

