Locals get down at Van Wezel Friday Fest

The monthly event was again held on Aug. 12.
The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall lawn was full of families and music lovers looking to relax with an evening of fun during the monthly Friday Fest event on Aug. 12.
The summer event series — which runs from June to September — had the Big Night Out tropical dance band playing music to an enthusiastic crowd. Attendees picked up drinks and snacks from food trucks and sat out to enjoy the music as the sun set.
